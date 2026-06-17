4 Observations from Titans Minicamp Day 2: Wide Receivers, Pass Rushers Making Plays

The Tennessee Titans concluded their offseason program on Wednesday. The team held mandatory minicamp on Tuesday and Wednesday, and now they'll have a team barbecue tomorrow before taking a little more than a month off.

Day 1 of minicamp showed us quite a bit. For example. Cam Ward bounced back, a few wide receivers looked great, and the secondary made several plays. What happened on Day 2? Let's go over our main observations from Wednesday.

Cam Ward and Wan'Dale Robinson Have Great Chemistry

Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward (1) throws the ball during mandatory minicamp at Vanderbilt Health Football Center in Nashville, Tenn., Wednesday, June 17, 2026. | ANDREW NELLES / THE TENNESSEAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

I have good news, Titans fans- Cam Ward has a couple of legitimate weapons in 2026. We've talked extensively about Ward's chemistry with rookie Carnell Tate, but Wan'Dale Robinson stole the show on Wednesday.

Robinson ended practice with a team-high eight catches on Wednesday, and all eight passes were thrown by Ward. Most of these completions were short-to-mid-range and over the middle of the field, which is Robinson's specialty. The shifty receiver looks like he can be a lethal weapon for Ward this year, and it's encouraging to see their chemistry developing quickly.

Depth Pass-Catchers Keep Making Plays

Jun 16, 2026; Nashville, TN, USA; Tennessee Titans wide receiver Elic Ayomanor (5) makes a catch during day 1 of mini-camp at Vanderbilt Health Football Center. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

I mentioned Robinson leading the team in catches on Wednesday, but several guys weren't far behind him. On Tuesday, Chimere Dike was one of the biggest stories after an incredible showing, but he was even better on Wednesday. Dike came down with six catches, proving that he's not just a return man.

Elsewhere, Elic Ayomanor ended with a few catches, Tate had two, and Xavier Restrepo had the best catch of the day, along with six more catches as well. Tight ends Daniel Bellinger and Joel Wilson both made plays, with Bellinger catching three passes and Wilson catching his first TD of the summer.

I would hate to be one of the people making cuts on the offense because I genuinely don't know how they will handle this. There are way more players deserving of spots than actual available spots on the roster.

Defense Got All Kinds of Pressure

Tennessee Titans defensive end Javien Harrell (92) run drills during mandatory minicamp at Vanderbilt Health Football Center in Nashville, Tenn., Wednesday, June 17, 2026. | ANDREW NELLES / THE TENNESSEAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Titans' offense actually functioned pretty well as a whole on Wednesday, but the defense made its presence known. A few false starts and holding calls were called on the offense, and several pass rushers made it to the backfield.

Jermaine Johnson II, Ernest Brown, Jacob Martin, and Truman Jones were all credited with sacks, and there could have been a few more. Jeffery Simmons practiced, but he was off to the side and didn't do team drills. If this defensive front can be that productive without Simmons and Femi Oladejo, that's a very good sign. Hopefully, the Titans' defensive front is just elite, and this doesn't mean we should be worried about the offensive line.

Absence, Injury Updates

Tennessee Titans linebacker Oluwafemi Oladejo (7) takes the field before the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025. | Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

J.C. Latham, Tony Adams, Amani Hooker, and Femi Oladejo were not spotted on Wednesday. Robert Saleh was happy with attendance, though, and previously mentioned that the players not there have good reasons not to be. The coach also mentioned that a few players are rehabbing injuries.

Oladejo, specifically, was noted to be missing due to an injury. We don't have specifics, but he did suffer a fractured leg last season, so it may or may not be related to his recovery from that. It's disappointing that Oladejo hasn't been able to practice because he could be a real X-factor for this defense.

Jeffery Simmons also mentioned he's dealing with a couple of minor things, which is why he spent minicamp working on the sideline. Simmons also mentioned that he had his right elbow "cleaned up" this offseason. Long story short, the team doesn't seem to be concerned about any injuries at this point. It's always good to get through OTAs and minicamp with a clean sheet.