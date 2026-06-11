Why Titans' 2026 Receiver Room Could Be Deepest in Team History

If you've been a fan of the Tennessee Titans for long, you know the team hasn't always had the best wide receiver rooms. Sure, we've seen great players like Derrick Mason, Nate Washington, and A.J. Brown, but historically, the Titans haven't been known for receiver play.

That could be changing now, though. The Titans are almost done with OTAs, and it's hard to not be excited about this group of pass-catchers. Carnell Tate and Wan'Dale Robinson have looked exactly how anyone would have hoped they would so far, and the young guys even look much improved over last season.

There's going to be a real battle at the bottom of this roster for the final spots. There are more deserving players than spots, so some tough decisions have to be made. Today, allow me to explain why this could end up being the best Titans' receiver room ever.

Carnell Tate Looks Like the Real Deal

Tennessee Titans receiver Carnell Tate (14) makes a catch during OTAs at Vanderbilt Health Football Center in Nashville, Tenn., Monday, June 8, 2026. | DENNY SIMMONS / THE TENNESSEAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

When you are the No. 4 pick in the draft, massive expectations are placed on you to contribute immediately. Well, if OTAs are any indication, Carnell Tate is certainly on pace to do that.

We've all seen Tate's incredible one-handed grab from a couple weeks ago. Well, he had another one on Thursday. The rookie is catching almost everything that goes his way and just looks like a WR1. I've been most impressed with Tate and Robinson so far, which is a great sign for the offense.

If Tate does turn into a WR1, it'll be hard to say this ISN'T the Titans' best room ever. Even when the Titans previously had an elite receiver in A.J. Brown, the rest of the room wasn't near as deep as this one is, which leads me to my next point.

Incredible Depth

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Elic Ayomanor (5) runs drills during OTAs at Vanderbilt Health Football Center in Nashville, Tenn., Thursday, June 11, 2026. | ANDREW NELLES / THE TENNESSEAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Tate and Robinson will obviously start, but don't forget that Calvin Ridley is still around. Ridley has looked fast this summer and definitely doesn't seem to have lost a step. Plus, we have to keep in mind that Ridley has had 1,000-plus yards in three seasons, including with the Titans in 2024.

I haven't even mentioned Elic Ayomanor and Chimere Dike. The young receivers factored in more than anyone expected in 2025, and they've both looked fantastic this offseason. Ayomanor has put on some muscle, and Dike has been catching everything. There are legitimately AT LEAST five receivers on this roster that can be counted on to make plays.

Finally, we get to the last group of receivers. Five spots at the top are locked up, which means the team will only keep one or two of Xavier Restrepo, Tyren Montgomery, Bryce Oliver, K.J. Osborn, and others. I'm not sure there's even been more talent at the bottom of the Titans' receiver depth chart.

Final Thoughts

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Calvin Ridley (0) makes a catch during organized team activities at Vanderbilt Health Football Center Friday, May 29, 2026. | DENNY SIMMONS / THE TENNESSEAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Even with all of the talent in this room, the Titans' receivers are still being overlooked. For example, this recent article gave the room a "C" grade, which was one of the lowest grades given out. Really?

Even if you don't think Tate will be elite immediately, the rest of the room is still impressive. Ridley and Robinson are both 1,000-yard receivers, and Dike and Ayomanor are coming off of impressive rookie campaigns. This is why I'm so bullish on the room even if Tate has a bit of a learning curve.

For the first time in a while, I'm not worried about the weapons on the Titans. If the team underperforms in 2026, it won't be due to a lack of offensive firepower.