Titans 53-Man Roster Breakdown: How Many Spots are Already Locked Up?

The Tennessee Titans are on a much-needed break right now after completing OTAs and mandatory minicamp. We recently found out which training camp dates will be open to the public, and we know when rookies and veterans will report, which will be in late July.

Obviously, much could change between now and Week 1, but we have a pretty good idea of what the final roster could look like already. There's plenty of time for the bottom of the roster to change, but today, let's take a look at which spots I believe are already locked up.

Again, this isn't a full 53-man roster projection- I'll have a new one of those soon. This is just keeping track of who I believe has already locked up a spot.

Quarterback (2): Cam Ward, Mitchell Trubisky

Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward (1) and quarterback Mitchell Trubisky (10) warm up during mandatory minicamp at Vanderbilt Health Football Center in Nashville, Tenn., Wednesday, June 17, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Running Back (3): Tony Pollard, Tyjae Spears, Nic Singleton

Jun 16, 2026; Nashville, TN, USA; Tennessee Titans wider receiver Carnell Tate (14) runs with the ball after a made catch during day 1 of mini-camp at Vanderbilt Health Football Center. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Wide Receiver (5): Carnell Tate, Wan'Dale Robinson, Calvin Ridley, Elic Ayomanor, Chimere Dike

Tight End (2): Gunnar Helm, Daniel Bellinger

Tennessee Titans tackle Rasheed Miller (62) and Peter Skoronski (77) go through drills on the first day of mandatory minicamp at Vanderbilt Health Football Center, Tenn., Tuesday, June 16, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Offensive Line (5): Dan Moore Jr., Peter Skoronski, Austin Schlottmann, Jackson Slater, JC Latham

Offense Thoughts

So, I have 17 roster spots locked up on offense already. That likely leaves one running back spot, one tight end spot, one wide receiver spot, and four offensive line spots.

I do think rookie linemen Pat Coogan and Fernando Carmona will make the team, but I'm not comfortable calling them locks just yet. We don't know who will end up starting at right guard, and there could be some moves made along that line that affect things.

I've talked in depth about that final receiver spot. There are several quality candidates battling for it, and hopefully one pulls away in training camp or the preseason.

Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons speaks after mandatory minicamp at Vanderbilt Health Football Center in Nashville, Tenn., Wednesday, June 17, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Interior Defensive Line (4): Jeffery Simmons, John Franklin-Myers, Solomon Thomas, Jordan Elliott

Edge Rusher (4): Jermaine Johnson II, Keldric Faulk, Femi Oladejo, Jacob Martin

Tennessee Titans second round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. (53) speaks to the media after the Titans Rookie Camp Day 1 at Vanderbilt Health Football Center in Nashville, Tenn., Friday, May 1, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Linebacker (3): Cedric Gray, Cody Barton, Anthony Hill Jr.

Cornerback (4): Alontae Taylor, Cor'Dale Flott, Marcus Harris, Josh Williams

Tennessee Titans safety Kevin Winston Jr. (23) speaks to the media after organized team activities at Vanderbilt Health Football Center Friday, May 29, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Safety (3): Amani Hooker, Kevin Winston Jr., Tony Adams

Defense Thoughts

On defense, I have 18 spots already locked up. I basically expect one more spot at each defensive position.

Rookie Jackie Marshall probably makes the team as a backup defensive lineman, but I need to see more. Solomon Thomas and Jordan Elliott can be considered locks due to their versatility and experience with Robert Saleh.

At linebacker, Cody Barton makes the team unless he's traded, but I don't see a trade happening before Week 1. I'm interested to see if James Williams can hold off the other linebackers. At corner, it will be interesting to see if either Micah Robinson or Keydrain Calligan can ride their momentum and secure a spot. The final safety spot is hard, as I haven't seen enough to feel good about the depth options.

Final Thoughts

So, I have 17 locks on offense, 18 locks on defense, and the three specialists, which means 38 spots are probably already taken. This means there are 15 spots that are wide-open as we enter training camp.

I'm most excited to watch the offensive line, wide receiver, and secondary battles. The offensive line is the most wide-open, because there are some guys who aren't even in the conversation right now who could genuinely end up playing in 2026.

I think it's obvious that this roster is more talented than it was a year ago. This time last year, it seemed like there weren't enough players to fill 53 spots. Now, some good players are going to be tough cuts.