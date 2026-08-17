2 Standout Positions From Titans Practice Ahead of Preseason Duel vs. Seahawks

The Tennessee Titans are back on the practice field as the team prepares for this coming Sunday's duel with the Seattle Seahawks. Tennessee will return to their home field after a road opener in San Francisco vs. the 49ers - that game yielded much to think about on this rebuilt team already.

In Monday's practice, new notes emerged on the Titans' progress coming out of the weekend. Some names stood out as winners and improvements after last week, while a handful of others were rough sledders.

We've picked two studs and one dude from early this week. Keep an eye on these guys heading into game two of the preseason, Titans fans.

DL: Jeffery Simmons and Jermaine Johnson

To nobody's surprise, Jeffery Simmons continues to be everywhere on defense. Tennessee's veteran anchor seems to be trending upwards with every passing year. In addition to Simmons, the recently acquired Jermaine Johnson also had a big day on the defensive line.

Simmons reportedly came out swinging with a sack on the first play, finding ways to be disruptive throughout practice from there on out. That wouldn't be Simmons' only winning play of the day, as he'd later sack Mitch Trubisky as well.

Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons (98) heads to the field for the Blue and White Stadium Scrimmage at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Friday, Aug. 7, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

As for Johnson, he would pick up a sack on Ward, beating Dan Moore Jr. off the edge for the win. Johnson was also credited with applying pressure, either opening the window for Simmons or disrupting a pass, on multiple occasions.

This is a duo that looks to be picking up steam already, and is one that could change more than a few games if they're on the same page come fall season.

QB: Cam Ward, Mitch Trubisky, Will Levis

On the flip side, the Titans quarterbacks looked solid in practice. Cam Ward, Trubisky, and Will Levis all managed to throw a touchdown on the day, with Ward specifically threading the needle to Carnell Tate with a deep ball to keep the drive alive on fourth down.

Tate gets extra credit for a diving catch through contact there.

Aug 3, 2026; Nashville, TN, USA; Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward (1) throws a pass during training camp at Vanderbilt Health Football Center. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It wasn't a perfect outing, as Will Levis saw a two-minute drive fizzle out and Trubisky would exit with a bicep injury. Ward appeared to be the best of the three, which is obviously what Tennessee wants to see after his shaky preseason start. He finished the day 22-28 passing.

Look for Ward in particular to bounce back when Tennessee takes on Seattle next weekend. We'll take a relatively clean day under center, only disrupted by big-ticker guys doing their job on the defensive end for Robert Saleh's defense.