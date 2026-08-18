Titans' Offensive Line Receives Brutal Reality Check Ahead of 2026 Season

The Tennessee Titans added a bunch of exciting receiving talent to their offense this offseason, including drafting Carnell Tate with the No. 4 overall pick and signing Wan'Dale Robinson to a multi-year deal. However, neither will be able to make a significant impact for quarterback Cam Ward if the offensive line doesn't hold up.

It's been a while since Tennessee has had an offensive line that consistently keeps the quarterback upright and establishes clear running lanes. Entering 2026, the unit will return three starters: left tackle Dan Moore Jr., left guard Peter Skoronski, and right tackle JC Latham. Austin Schlottmann will take over as the center, while right guard remains an open training camp battle among rookie Fernando Carmona, Jackson Slater, and Cordell Volson.

Offensive line coach Carmen Bricillo's unit will be the X-factor of the offense this season and has the potential to be solid. However, the group was dealt a brutal reality check with Week 1 a few weeks away.

The Big Lead Ranks Titans' Offensive Line as Worst in NFL

Tennessee Titans offensive linemen, tackle Ryan Hayes (72), center Austin Schlottmann (51) and guard Peter Skoronski (77) head to the next drill during OTAs at Vanderbilt Health Football Center in Nashville, Tenn., Monday, June 8, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Big Lead's Matt De Lima released rankings of the league's top offensive lines, and the Titans slotted in dead last at No. 32. De Lima noted that Skoronski is the clear anchor of the unit, but Tennessee can't rank much higher, especially with the questions at right guard.

"Skoronski is the one clear strength, but right guard is still open among Volson, Jackson Slater and fifth-round pick Fernando Carmona," De Lima wrote.

Though Skoronski is one of the best guards in football, and the tackle duo of Moore and Latham isn't awful, it's fair to put the Titans last. Until the offensive line can show consistency in regular-season games and not be a complete liability, they don't have an argument for being much higher on any list.

The Titans allowed 56 sacks last season, sixth-most in the league. That stat doesn't tell the full story, either, as Ward was constantly under duress and had to make wild plays outside the pocket to sustain drives. In the running game, Tony Pollard went for 1,000 yards, but Tennessee was still in the bottom half of the league in yards per carry (4.2).

Either way, this ranking from The Big Lead is the perfect fuel for the Titans' offensive line. The group should be motivated to prove the doubters wrong in 2026 and help Brian Daboll's offense be a well-oiled machine.