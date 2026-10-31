3 Keys to a Surprise Titans Win Over the Bengals in Week 8

The Tennessee Titans aren't expected to come out on top in Week 8, to say the least. The NFL's Preview Picks are 10-0 in favor of the Cincinnati Bengals, with not a single prediction even allowing the Titans the benefit of a single-digit loss.

It's an anticipated blowout across the board, but Tennessee can't be counted out just yet. This is a team with their backs against the wall coming off a trade that, from all angles, is meant to improve the roster down the road. Will a cornered group finally fight back this week?

We won't know until tomorrow, but here are three boxes Tennessee would have to check if they were to pull off a surprise victory on Sunday.

1. Heavy emphasis on the run game

Tony Pollard is coming off his best game of the season for Tennessee, and one of the best games of his career. With Tyjae Spears confirmed to sit, Brian Daboll's offense should continue to lean into their veteran RB without a shadow of a doubt.

Will Pollard replicate his career-high-tying, three-touchdown showing in Cincy? Probably not, but he doesn't necessarily need to in order to put Tennessee in a solid position to compete.

So long as Pollard is able to chunk out medium gains and capitalize when he's called on in late-drive, short-yardage situations (assuming the Titans get into those scenarios), he'll have checked his box. Daboll should be scheming heavily for Pollard if Tennessee is to stay afloat on the road.

2. Find a way to force a turnover, disrupt Bengals' offense

Of course, forcing a turnover without Jeffery Simmons is going to be a whole lot harder. But last week, the Titans' two takeaways were generated by CB Cor'Dale Flott and LB Anthony Hill Jr.

Oct 25, 2026; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans defensive end Jermaine Johnson II (11) rushes the quarterback against the Cleveland Browns during the first half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Both those guys are running it back this week. On the defensive side of the ball, Tennessee has to continue finding ways to disrupt. This is especially crucial in taking on the Bengals' elite offense.

Having scored 30+ points two straight weeks, the Joe-Burrow-led Bengals will attempt to carve the Titans up by way of Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins every chance they get. Cincinnati is fifth in passing yards per game in the NFL, with an average of 264.

It's the tallest task to ask of a unit short Simmons. Even so, Robert Saleh was brought to Nashville on the basis of his defensive expertise. If the Titans ever needed a great defensive scheme to cover up holes in the personnel, it's in Week 8.

3. Cam Ward is Mr. Consistent for one week

Cam Ward doesn't have to be electric this week. Again, the Titans will fare the best if they're able to stay in this contest by way of Pollard's work on the ground.

But the Titans still need Ward to be better than he has been. Tennessee needs consistency. The second-year QB has thrown a pick in five straight contests; doing away with his mistakes, as well as working against Tennessee's typically abysmal first halves, would go a long way.

If Ward can come out warm - not necessarily hot - and put enough pressure on the Bengals' defense that opposing DC Al Golden doesn't just stack the box to stop Pollard on every important down, he should at least be able to stop this thing from getting out of hand.

Factor in a flipped field or two from the defense, and you never know... even if you feel like you almost certainly do.