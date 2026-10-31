Staff Predictions for Titans vs. Bengals: Faith in a Tennessee Win is Lost After Simmons Trade

It's a dour week of staff predictions here at Titans On SI, as we all collectively mourn the team's loss of DT Jeffery Simmons. The Titans are bound to take a hit due to trading away their best player, and that hit comes to a head against the Cincinnati Bengals tomorrow.

Last week, the staff went 1/4 due to Tennessee losing to the Browns. Isaiah was the only one to forecast a Titans loss. This week, the rest of us are following his lead.

With multiple key players confirmed to sit for the Titans and big roster questions still looming, here's our slate of predictions for Tennessee vs. Cincinnati in Week 8.

Lane: Bengals 30, Titans 17

I'm both highly optimistic about the future of this Titans team and terribly pessimistic about their current state. You don't trade Jeffery Simmons and get away with it now and later. I think Tennessee pays for his loss in Week 8.

The Cincinnati Bengals have scored 30+ points in two straight weeks, and against a freshly weakened Tennessee defense, I expect that trend to continue. Cam Ward is likely to struggle without Carnell Tate, but the Titans' offense should be able to find relative momentum between the red-hot Tony Pollard and reliable second-year WR Elic Ayomanor

I just can't imagine this one going the Titans' way, even then.

Isaiah: Bengals 30, Titans 17

Fresh off a competitive loss to the Browns, where the offense scored a season-high 24 points, it's hard not to feel optimistic heading into Cincinnati. However, I believe the Titans are already punting on the season, especially after dealing their best player, DT Jeffery Simmons, to Chicago this week.

The Bengals are top-10 in points scored and fewest points allowed, which is not an ideal matchup for Tennessee. I can't trust QB Cam Ward to keep the Titans in the game. The Bengals are a high-powered offense led by QB Joe Burrow, who boasts a 4-1 record all time against Tennessee.

Shaun: Bengals 36, Titans 16

Following the franchise-altering trade of DT Jeffery Simmons, the Titans have the chance to prove a lot of doubters wrong on Sunday. Unfortunately, this game is a complete mismatch on paper, especially now that Simmons is gone and WR Carnell Tate being ruled out with a shoulder injury.

It’s the type of game that can get out of hand relatively quickly if Tennessee doesn’t come out firing. QB Cam Ward will likely need to match the Bengals’ offensive firepower, and without Tate, an already tall task ultimately becomes too much to overcome.

In the end, I think a strong performance by QB Joe Burrow and company results in a hardly competitive 20-point win at home.

Dharya: Bengals 31, Titans 20

After trading Jeffery Simmons, I expect Tennessee to come out with extra motivation for this game. The Titans should be able to this contest close, but at the end of the day, Cincinnati possesses too much talent and explosiveness on offense.

With how Brian Daboll's offense has played this season, a shoutout with the Bengals isn't winnable for Tennessee.