Why the Titans Will Beat the Bengals in Week 8, Why They Won’t, and a Prediction

Heading into Week, the 1-6 Tennessee Titans have everything to prove, but also nothing at all. Especially after last week’s blown two-score lead to the Cleveland Browns, nobody is expecting Robert Saleh’s first team in Nashville to execute a miraculous turnaround.

Draft discussions are already becoming relevant, if that tells you anything. Still, the Titans hit the road to face the Cincinnati Bengals this coming Sunday, and it’s a chance for Tennessee to win their second game in three weeks. That’s somehow still an exciting prospect.

To preview the matchup, I’ve got one reason the Titans will beat the Bengals, one reason they won’t, and my own prediction for what will actually happen. Let’s start with the former.

Will: Titans’ secondary sees massive uptick

Two weeks in a row now, Tennessee has forced at least one interception. The Titans have come down with three picks over the last two games, two of which belong to rising offseason pickup Cor’Dale Flott.

Tennessee Titans cornerback Cor'dale Flott (18) intercepts Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones (17) on Sunday, Oct. 18, 2026, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Bengals score a lot - a lot - of points. TeamRankings has Cincinnati fourth in the NFL in points per game (27.2) and touchdowns per game (3.2). Their passing statistics specifically are top 10 across the board regarding pass play percentage, completion percentage, and pass yards per game.

Tennessee is facing one of the best pass-first teams in the NFL. If Saleh's secondary can find consistency beyond the occasional turnover, the Titans would have more than a fair chance to shut down RB Chase Brown on the ground, too.

It's much easier to stop Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase, and Tee Higgins in concept than it is on the field, but doing so is the Titans' key to winning this one.

Won’t: Titans can't overcome inconsistent Bengals defense

The inverse, of course, is if the Titans' offense continues to suffer. The Bengals have proved themselves beatable against "bad" teams - just see their narrow, one-score win over the 1-6 Miami Dolphins two weeks ago.

But Cincinnati also just dismantled the Baltimore Ravens last week, 35-13. The through line is that Cincy scored 30+ points in both of those contests; it comes down to the opposing offense's ability to hang in there when Burrow and his crew get hot.

Tennessee ranks 31st in both touchdowns and points per game. Almost everywhere the Bengals are in the top 10 through the air, the Titans are in the bottom 10. Cincy has allowed 20+ points in four of their six games this season.

If Cam Ward can get back on his feet in any sense of the saying, another 24-point performance like Tennessee had last week could be enough to at least make this one interesting. However, the Titans may need a little more juice than they've seen yet this season from their QB to stay in it.

Prediction: Titans lose, 31-20

Ultimately, I have the Titans falling to 1-7 in this one. We've seen a number of trends solidify that this roster has failed to prove their ability to rise beyond.

Carnell Tate is the primary receiver in an otherwise underwhelming offense. The defense can force early turnovers, but can't get late stops when it matters - especially when it comes to tackling. Ward has a better second half than his typically abysmal first, but by the time Tennessee tries to get aggressive, it's too late to make a difference.

I expect most of, if not all of these notes to be hit in Week 8. I don't think the Titans will lose in a blowout, but on the road against one of the best offenses in the league, this one already looks like too much for Saleh's team.