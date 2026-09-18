3 Matchups That Will Decide Titans' Game vs. Eagles in Week 2

It would be no stretch to call the Tennessee Titans' Week 2 matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles a "must win." At 0-1 with ample opportunity remaining in the AFC South, Robert Saleh's short-leash Titans team have to do everything they can to bury Week 1's runaway loss to the Jets.

That means even one leg up over the Eagles would go a long way. In seeing this objectively unfavorable matchup from the outside looking in, there are three key matchups that will decide a contest that Tennessee will have to punch up to make interesting.

We'll go point-by-point, starting with a grudge match between two units.

Titans o-line vs. Eagles d-line

Many of Cam Ward's problems against New York can be traced back to him. However, it's rare that a QB can be sacked three times and be blamed for all three of them. Tennessee's offensive line has to give him a little more time this week.

Sep 13, 2026; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans offensive tackle JC Latham (55) head butts tight end Gunnar Helm (84) against the New York Jets during pre-game warmups at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Unlucky for the home group, Philadelphia rolls into town with one of the most notorious defensive lines in the NFL. Titans OL coach Carmen Bricillo cited "size" and "explosiveness" as features that make DTs like Jalen Carter and Jordan Davis so dangerous.

Ward needs time to bounce back in Week 2, and that onus falls on Tennessee to hold the line in front of him. Speaking of Ward...

Cam Ward vs. Eagles Secondary

This matchup is sort of contingent on the first one going well. Assuming Ward has the space to operate, he'll need to show some serious strides against the Eagles secondary. Philadelphia kept the Washington Commanders' passing game in check on Sunday, save for one major wrinkle.

Jayden Daniels went 7/9 for 83 yards and a score when targeting CB Cooper DeJean. The Eagles would ultimately allow two scores through the air, and they failed to come down with a pick.

Philadelphia may have won 24-22, but Ward at his best has a clear path to success against that defense. He'll have to hope for a still-shaky DeJean and another promising turn from Tennessee's WRs to fully take advantage of this matchup.

Titans LBs vs. Saquon Barkley

Finally, the Titans' LB room will hope to return veteran leader Cedric Gray ahead of their face-off with star RB Saquon Barkley.

Sep 13, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (26) runs the ball against the Washington Commanders during the first half at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last week, the run game is what sunk Saleh's defense. The Jets ran for 152 yards total, with Breece Hall accounting for 102 of those. Hall tallied his lone score on the ground too, of course.

Barkley had a slightly less effective debut, tallying 86 yards on 15 carries with no score, but those numbers are plenty to sink a Titans defense that showed little resilience against the ground game last Sunday.

Tennessee's best bet would be plugging in rookie LB Anthony Hill Jr. next to Gray (should he return). Force the Eagles to rely on the passing game and, hopefully, you push them out of their element enough to turn the tide.