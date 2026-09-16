Cedric Gray's Status Remains Cloudy, But Titans Need Star LB Back to Have a Chance vs. Eagles

The Tennessee Titans aren't a complete lost cause at the LB spot, although their results in Week 1 speak to just how badly the team missed veteran Cedric Gray. Rookie Anthony Hill Jr. not only led Tennessee in tackles, with 16, but that number leads the NFL on the whole.

It's safe to say that Robert Saleh found a stud in his second-round pick. Past Hill's surprise dominance, however, the Titans defense evidenced their struggles by allowing 23 points to the Jets. Cody Barton continues to phase out of his long-time starting role at LB, and on a positive note, Hill is a natural fit to replace him.

But Hill can't go it alone. With the Philadelphia Eagles coming to town in what is a must-win Week 2 for the Titans, Saleh's defense desperately needs Gray back on the field. As of today, while he did return to practice, Gray has not yet officially cleared his concussion protocol.

Cedric Gray isn't yet clear for his Titans return

Optimism is reportedly high for Gray to make his season debut next Sunday. It's worth noting that a player has to practice before they're able to be considered clear, so this could just be Gray going through the motions to check the necessary boxes.

Still, the Titans can't get comfortable until he's fully suited up and wreaking havoc against the Eagles. With backup LB options James Williams Sr. and Mohamoud Diabate each dealing with an elbow strain and thumb surgery respectively (Williams was limited in practice today), urgency is at an all-time high at the position.

New York Jets tight end Kenyon Sadiq (16) rolls in for a touchdown past Tennessee Titans linebacker James Williams Sr. (52) during the first quarter at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Whether it's Barton of Hill that he'll be accompanying, Gray is a must-have for Tennessee vs. Phialdelphia. A potential season-changing win could depend on him.

Gray could be the decider in a Titans win vs. Eagles

The Jets ran the ball again, and again, and again on the Titans. During one stretch in the first half, New York stayed on the ground for 10 straight plays. That sequence resulted in a field goal for the Jets and, worse, just three offensive plays for the Titans in the entire second quarter.

What difference does Gray make? Well, per PFF, Gray was graded second highest in the entire league against the run, coming in at an elite 92.7 number. PFF noted that Gray's metric is good for top five in the entire PFF era. That's two decades worth of competition that he stands atop.

Gray's 164 tackles from last season also bought him a top five spot in the NFL. You couldn't ask for a better solution to what was arguably Tennessee's worst struggle in Week 1, and he's already on the sideline.

With Saquon Barkley leading Philadelphia as one of the league's premier backs, the Titans will again have their hands full on the ground. That isn't even accounting for QB Jalen Hurts, whose mobility led the Eagles to a Super Bowl win just two seasons ago. Barkley and Hurts combined for 129 yards in Philadelphia's Week 1 win over the Washington Commanders.

It's just a matter of Gray getting right by the end of the week to prevent another flood in the run game. Cross your fingers, Titans fans.