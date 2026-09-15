I Don’t Care About the Odds - The Titans Must Beat the Eagles in Week 2

Let's set rationality, objectivity, and good-natured truth aside for a moment. The Tennessee Titans just lost a winnable season-opening game at home in miserable fashion. Robert Saleh's rebuilt group looked almost identical to the 3-14 team that demolished the morale of Titans fans last season. Hope, for many, has already been lost.

Staying at home for a matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 2, the terms "winnable" and "favorable" have to take a backseat for Tennessee. Coaches weren't hired and money wasn't spent for the Titans to continue to spin their wheels in the pit of mediocrity.

That's why I'm dubbing next Sunday's game a must-win for the home team. It's a must-improve contest for Cam Ward, and a must-prove for Saleh in just his second game on the sideline. There's a lot riding on this one, and unsurprisingly, Tennessee will enter as a hefty underdog.

Tennessee Titans coach Robert Saleh watches after throwing his challenge flag during the first quarter against the New York Jets at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Ignoring the Titans' odds for Week 2 vs. Eagles

Philadelphia is favored by a touchdown (and an extra point) according to DraftKings Sportsbook, coming in at -7 points on the road in Nashville. For reference, DraftKings had the Titans with an advantage in Week 1, although at a much narrower -1.5 points.

That clearly meant nothing in Tennessee's 23-10 loss this past Sunday. The Jets marched into Nissan Stadium as statistical underdogs and completely shut down the new-look Titans. Ward was held to one fourth-quarter score and just 140 yards passing.

In a task much easier said than done, the Titans have to find a way to come away with a victory in Week 2 for the sake of their season. The beneficial circumstance of the AFC South is that both the Indianapolis Colts and Houston Texans lost last week. Tennessee isn't alone at 0-1, and with a seemingly miraculous win, Saleh's squad could remain in relative contention.

Setting a reasonable bar for Tennessee

I don't want to suggest that the Titans are going to finish 12-5 and claim the divison title. However, it's definitely reasonable to expect a roster with this must rebuilding and effort to grab a couple of wins and be in a position to escape last place.

That goes for Tennessee's season on the whole. We've seen two straight 3-14 finishes. The Jets coming into the Titans' territory was supposed to be an opportunity to get off to a winning start and overcome that dire standard.

With a challenging four-game stretch on the horizon (Tennessee has the New York Giants on the road on Week 3), the Titans need a victory right now. It just so happens that the playoff-regular, Jalen Hurts-led Eagles are standing in their way.

So be it. Week 2 will tell fans the rest of what they don't know about this team, either way.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.