5 Draft Targets Titans Fans Must Get to Know After 2026 Trade Deadline

The trade deadline, taken with the Tennessee Titans moving DT Jeffery Simmons, saw Nashville's team give up two defensive veterans for two first-round picks and one second-round selection in total. This is a future-facing franchise now more than ever before.

That means Titans fans should be looking into the future, too. As Tennessee prepares to face the division-leading Jacksonville Jaguars out of the bye, holding a 1-7 record, now feels like a proper juncture to begin looking at who could come in to assist this rebuild next.

Now that the trade deadline is passed, we've got five draft prospects that Titans fans should already be getting to know before the event comes to pass next spring. I'm not including Ohio State WR Jeremiah Smith on this list, only because he's at the top of everyone's list.

Could the Titans take a Buckeye pass-catcher two years in a row? Maybe, but I believe the team has more pressing needs that, as of now, we'll focus on addressing.

Dylan Stewart, EDGE

Dylan Stewart is a name that Titans fans are going to hear a lot over the next four or five months. The South Carolina EDGE may be the best defensive-line prospect in college football right now.

Sep 27, 2025; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; Kentucky Wildcats running back Dante Dowdell (2) is stopped by South Carolina Gamecocks linebacker Dylan Stewart (6) in the second quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Stewart has been one of the Gamecocks' most reliable playmakers for three seasons now. He's got clean footwork and gets off the snap quickly. This season, Stewart has chalked up two sacks and three forced fumbles.

PFF projects the EDGE as a top-10 pick. If he's available for Tennessee's first selection, he may end up being the favorite to become a Titan.

Colin Simmons, EDGE

If it isn't Stewart at the EDGE position, Texas Longhorn Colin Simmons would be next in line. Simmons had 5.5 sacks in one single game against Tennessee earlier this season. Five sacks in one game. He's got 10.5 on the year, and has done so while missing two games.

His speed and disruption off the edge may be unmatched in this draft class. Ankle sprain aside, this is as good as an EDGE prospect gets when healthy.

Whether you'd prefer Stewart or Simmons would come down to a case-by-case basis, but Titans fans should be familiar with both of them prior to the 2027 draft. If the Titans go defense early, either one could pop as high as the second overall pick and nobody would bat an eye.

Kewan Lacy, RB

The only offensive pick on this list, Ole Miss Rebel Kewan Lacy would project as a late first-round selection for Tennessee, whereas the previous two names would likely be slated in the single-digit range.

With Florida star Jadan Baugh likely to be off the board by the time the Chicago Bears' first-rounder falls into the Titans' hands, Lacy would be the only remaining back that high in the pool. Lacy, although he's currently dealing with a left-shoulder injury, is a knockout prospect.

In his healthy 2025 campaign with Ole Miss, the spry back posted 306 carries for 1,567 yards and 24 scores. In limited action this season, he's still managed 388 yards and five touchdowns. With Tony Pollard and Tyjae Spears both entering free agency after this season, the RB position looks to be next up for a reset in the possible case that neither return.

If the Titans go defense with their earlier selection, I'd love to see the front office spin around and try and secure a long-term investment in the backfield. Even if Baugh is off the board, a healthy Lacy would be a great and realistic option.

Will Echoles, DT

Another Ole Miss prospect, DT Will Echoles is ranked as ESPN's highest DT on the board. Tennessee could look his (or the next guy's) way if they're after a direct replacement for Jeffery Simmons.

Jan 8, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Mississippi Rebels defensive tackle Will Echoles (52) against the Miami Hurricanes during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Echoles moves exceptionally well for his size, at 6'3", 315 lbs, and has 2.5 sacks in yet another consistent season for the Rebels. Last year, Echoles finished his 2025 campaign with five sacks and 68 total tackles.

He may not be the most explosive DT in the draft, but the Titans arguably won't find a more reliable, play-by-play pressure cooker from the jump. Echoles would be a solid pickup anywhere Tennessee could get him.

Xavier Gilliam, DT

Gilliam is the aforementioned "next guy." He's right up there with Echoles at the DT position for the most part, and on paper, is the more explosive of the two options.

With the Tennessee Volunteers this season, Gilliam has put up an astounding six sacks and two forced fumbles through nine games. This is a massive leap from the half-sack outing he had with the Penn State Nittany Lions in 2025.

Gilliam has ridiculous burst and has come onto the draft scene as fast, if not faster than any other defensive prospect in the nation. He may not have the past consistency to stand on like Echoles, but he could be discussed as an even stronger prospect by the time this collegiate season ends.

A definite player to watch to replace Simmons in the long run.