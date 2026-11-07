How Titans' Trade Deadline Could Impact 2027 Draft: 2 Names to Watch Plus Potential Replacements

The Tennessee Titans are in the midst of their much-needed bye week. The team currently sits at 1-7, with five of those seven losses coming by one score. The Titans know their chances of a playoff run are somewhere between slim and none, but they still have a lot to figure out before the end of the season.

The next hurdle to cross is the upcoming trade deadline. The Titans have already traded away superstar DT Jeffery Simmons, so anything is possible at this point. The Titans have a handful of possible trade candidates, including: S Amani Hooker, WR Calvin Ridley, and LB Cody Barton.

The NFL's leader interception leader, Hooker, would undoubtedly bring the biggest return, but reports are the Titans aren't interested in trading away another captain, but as we saw with Simmons, everyone has a price, so that possibility can't be discarded completely

But here, we're going to take a look at arguably the Titans’ two most notable trade candidates, what it would take to move off them, and which potential prospects could eventually replace them down the line.

Having said that, let’s dive right into it.

RB Tony Pollard

This is one that could go a few different ways. The Titans are either gonna trade Pollard before Tuesday’s deadline, re-sign him at the end of the year, or let him walk once free agency rolls around. But for the first time, the possibility of trading Pollard feels at least somewhat realistic.

Sitting at 1-7, the Titans could obviously use as much draft capital as possible, and getting something in return for a player likely to leave in the offseason makes a lot of sense. However, Pollard’s stability and consistency in the backfield is something that QB Cam Ward needs right now, and you could argue that’s more valuable than having an extra mid-round pick.

But should someone desperate enough to secure Pollard’s services offer a top-100 pick in exchange for the Titans’ running back, then they would be crazy not to at least strongly consider it. Regardless of how this situation plays out, Tennessee will likely need a plan to replace the veteran ball carrier at some point in the near future.

Nov 1, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Tennessee Titans running back Tony Pollard (20) carries the ball in the second half against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The draft could have plenty of intriguing options, including Ole Miss RB Kewan Lacy and Florida RB Jadan Baugh should they decide to take one early, while BYU RB LJ Martin and Louisville RB Isaac Brown could be options somewhere in the middle rounds.

Only time will tell how this plays out, but this is easily the most intriguing one to keep an eye on.

DE Jacob Martin

The Titans desperately need to address the edge of their defensive line this offseason. But with the recent emergence of Martin, would trading him just create another unnecessary hole, or should they take advantage of his value while it's at its highest?

When the Titans signed Martin to a two-year deal back in March, I don’t think even the most optimistic fan could’ve predicted how impactful he would be through eight games. Martin currently has 6.5 sacks on the year (T-5th most), and he’s making a real case for himself to have a starting job on this team beyond this season.

On the flip side, there’s also a strong possibility that the 30-year-old pass rusher is going to want more money after the numbers he’s produced. So, rather than deal with that future headache, the Titans could get ahead of it by flipping him for an extra draft pick instead.

If the Titans do end up with a top-five pick, Texas EDGE Colin Simmons and South Carolina EDGE Dylan Stewart will undoubtedly be on the shortlist of realistic possibilities. There are also a handful of guys they could target later on in the draft, but if the Titans want a day one instant impact player along the edge, those are the two to get.

Other intriguing options include: Yhonzae Pierre (Alabama), Devan Tompkins (Alabama), Will Heldt (Clemson), Jordan Ross (LSU), Princewill Umanmielen (LSU), Kenyatta Jackson Jr. (Ohio State).

Whatever the case may be, the Titans have until Tuesday to decide whether Martin will be in their future plans. Martin would likely fetch a mid-round pick in return, so it’ll be interesting to see if Tennessee ends up getting something worth moving off the productive pass rusher.

I believe a fifth-round pick is probably fair for Martin, but I would try to do everything possible to get a fourth-round pick instead, even if that means kicking back a late-round pick in return.