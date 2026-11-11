3 Major Winners, and 2 Losers, From Titans' Defense-Heavy Trade Deadline

The trade deadline has officially come and gone for the Tennessee Titans. It was both less eventful than expected and just as impactful as any fan could've hoped it would be.

Defensive studs Jeffery Simmons and Amani Hooker both got moved, while trade suspects Tony Pollard and Calvin Ridley remained in the baby blue and red. It was a defense-heavy deadline with much to talk about for Tennessee moving forward.

Here, we've put together three of the Titans' biggest winners after the cutoff, as well as two losers. Let's dive in to the latter-half outlook for Tennessee after today's shakeups.

Winner: Cam Ward

According to Jordan Schultz, one of the main reasons Tennessee ending up holding on to Tony Pollard was due to how important he is to Cam Ward's development. As a result of Pollard staying put, Ward is a big winner at the deadline.

Tennessee retaining a piece for the primary reason that he's helpful at Ward's side is a huge sign of confidence in the QB. Ward's Week 8 breakout against the Cincinnati Bengals continues to pay dividends for the progression of his role in the Titans' rebuild.

If you weren't already sure that the Titans continue to believe in Ward as "the guy" moving forward, Pollard being kept should be the period on the end of the sentence.

Loser: Robert Saleh

The scale of Tennessee's rebuild asks (unsurprisingly) for a little more patience from Titans fans. That's like asking for more water from the Grand Canyon.

Jokes aside, the Titans' front office clearly prioritized the new few drafts at the deadline. This is a franchise fully committed to turning the page. With Robert Saleh caught in between a new rebuild and trying to salvage an old one, things look questionable for the current head coach.

It doesn't help that Tennessee traded away arguably Saleh's two best defenders in the process of fast-tracking their rebuild. The defensive specialist has been left to drift without two anchors in his unit, and he may be expected to win sooner than this roster is ready to do so.

Saleh still has plenty of time, but the two trades Tennessee made both make a dent in his armor. The team's 1-7 record obviously doesn't help.

Winner: Mike Borgonzi

On the flip side from Saleh, general manager Mike Borgonzi is heavily equipped with the assets he needs to continue to hit the mark in the NFL Draft. He doesn't have a flawless record, but WR Carnell Tate and LB Anthony Hill Jr. go down as massive hits.

Oct 4, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Tennessee Titans general manger Mike Borgonzi, walks on the field before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Now, Borgonzi is set up to capitalize on a vision he had when the Titans hired him in 2025. Mike Herndon pointed out that Borgonzi wanted 12 top-100 picks over a three-year period of time. He's traded this team into a position to accomplish that.

Where those picks end up still matter, and Borgonzi doesn't have infinite slack either. But he goes down as a winner today due to the newly-acquired capital he'll have to build this franchise into a successful one in time.

Loser: Tyjae Spears

Naturally, with Pollard sticking around for the rest of his contract year, backup RB Tyjae Spears goes down as a loser today. He came into the 2026 campaign as a clear successor to Pollard's leading role, and has since been outplayed to the point that such a role isn't set for him even when Pollard leaves.

Had Pollard been moved, we could have seen Spears inherit the RB1 spot on a short-term basis with the ability to prove himself afterward. Instead, between the Titans' picks and rookie Nick Singleton behind him, Spears appears to be an afterthought in Brian Daboll's offense.

If he can stay healthy and play well in his limited minutes, Spears may have a chance to reclaim a complimentary role. But with only nine games remaining, he'll go down as a loser at the deadline today.

Winner: Kevin Winston Jr.

S Kevin Winston Jr. comes up as our final winner due to the expanded role he'll take on in the secondary with Hooker gone. Winston still has plenty to prove in his second year with the Titans, but he'll get the opportunity to do just that from this point forward.

Winston is recently healthy after missing scattered time with shoulder and quadriceps issues. His ability to play up and stop the run has thus far defined a quiet early tenure in Nashville. The uptick in snaps likely to come for Winston click in with the team's overarching commitment to a younger roster.

Up to now on the season (in six games played) Winston has 51 total tackles and one fumble recovery.