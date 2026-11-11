Why Not Trading Tony Pollard Was a Short-Term Fix for Titans' Looming Backfield Issues

After weeks of ongoing rumors, the Tennessee Titans have concluded the NFL trade deadline by only trading two players, and neither of them on offense. Two weeks ago, the Titans traded their franchise cornerstone DT Jeffery Simmons to the Chicago Bears. Yesterday, on deadline day, Tennessee traded S Amani Hooker to the Buffalo Bills.

Hooker and Simmons were the Titans' longest tenured players, and arguably the franchise's two best players were dealt. In return, the Titans received two first-round picks, one second-round pick and one fourth-round pick.

One of Tennessee's most anticipated trade candidates was RB Tony Pollard. Fresh off back-to-back performances of at least 100 yards rushing and two touchdowns heading into the week of the deadline.

The timing for Pollard to be traded at peak value seemed better than ever, especially being in his age- 29 season. However, a deal never happened as a result of the Titans wanting to keep Pollard to assist Ward's development, leaving a glaring issue in the backfield that Tennessee will have to face next spring.

Pollard's contract expiration must be addressed

In the spring of 2024, the Tennessee Titans signed Pollard, a one-time Pro Bowler in 2022, to a three-year deal worth up to approximately $22 million as the replacement for future Hall of Famer Derrick Henry. Nearly three years later, the Titans haven't resigned him to a longer deal.

Tennessee Titans running back Tony Pollard (20) runs through the Chicago Bears defense on his way to a touchdown at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill., Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Trading Pollard would have saved the Titans $7.25 million in cap space and only would have had to pay $2 million in dead cap, according to Over The Cap. The other two big-name running backs rumored to be on the trade market aside from Pollard were Eagles' Saquon Barkley and Colts' Jonathan Taylor. All three running backs ended up staying put, likely due to teams being unwilling to give up a high price for a position that is widely considered disposable after age 30.

Pollard turns 30 in April.

There was reported interest from the New York Giants and Denver Broncos, according to NFL Insider Jordan Schultz. Ultimately, the Titans decided not to trade their starting running back.

In the spring, Pollard has the opportunity to walk in free agency, which would leave potential draft capital from a team like the Giants or Broncos left behind for nothing. A decision Tennessee's front office may regret with Pollard nearing the end of his prime.

The awkward Tyjae Spears element of keeping Pollard

One of the darkhorse candidates the Titans could've traded away at the deadline was backup RB Tyjae Spears. Trading Spears would've made sense of his declining snaps and productions, as well as the franchise's decision to ride out with Pollard at RB1 for the remainder of the season.

However, Spears wasn't traded, and he's set to be another unrestricted free agent in the spring of 2027 with Pollard.

Drafted in 2023, the former Tulane prospect was selected in the third round by the Titans as a backup to Henry. After Henry's departure to the Baltimore Ravens, Spears looked to take the starting role until Tennessee signed Pollard from the Dallas Cowboys.

According to Pro Football Reference, Spears has only started three games in his four-year career in the NFL, serving as a backup for Henry and Pollard in Nashville. In six appearances this season, he has most commonly been used as a pass blocker for QB Cam Ward and a receiving back with limited rush attempts.

However, since Week 6 against the Colts, Spears hasn't seen the field as he deals with a knee injury. If the Titans were ready to trade away an aging Pollard at the deadline for future draft capital, a 25-year-old Spears would get the chance to play significant playing time for the first time in his pro career.

Now, Tennessee has to face Pollard and Spears' expiring contracts, both of whom could be donning new uniforms in 2027. Will someone get brought back, or do the Titans say goodbye to both and try and hit the reset button on short notice?