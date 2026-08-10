5 Titans Players to Watch Closely in Tennessee's Joint Practice and Preseason Opener vs. 49ers

The Tennessee Titans have a busy week ahead of them in Santa Clara. Robert Saleh's group will square off against the San Francisco 49ers in a joint practice on Tuesday and then play a preseason game with Kyle Shanahan's group at Levi's Stadium on Thursday.

Tuesday's joint practice and Thursday's preseason opener will be the first time we see this new-look Titans squad against another team. Tennessee's starters should see a ton of action in the practice, while depth players and those on the roster bubble will likely dominate most of the preseason game.

With the Titans ramping up camp and finally kicking off the preseason in the coming days, let's take a look at five players to watch closely this week.

Quarterback Cam Ward and Wide Receiver Carnell Tate

Grouping these two may seem odd, but how could I not? Ward and Tate have already built a strong rapport through the first few weeks of camp, with the pair connecting on three touchdowns during Tennessee's most recent practice on Sunday.

Ward and Tate won't see much action in the preseason contest, but the joint practice will be a different story. Tate will likely be matched up against the 49ers' top cornerback, Deommodore Lenoir, who will be a solid test for the No. 4 overall pick. Lenoir has started 64 games over five years since joining San Francisco as a fifth-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

As for Ward, it'll be interesting to see how he picks apart this 49ers defense led by defensive coordinator Raheem Morris. When healthy, San Francisco's defense figures to be one of the top units in the league, but with superstar edge rusher Nick Bosa missing multiple practices in a row due to soreness, they aren't at full strength.

Regardless, Ward and Tate don't have an easy practice ahead of them on Tuesday. They will need to be at their best for the Titans' offense to flourish against a 49ers defense that is still formidable, so Tuesday's practice will tell us how far along Brian Daboll's unit is in its progression, especially his quarterback and No. 1 receiver.

Wide Receiver Xavier Restrepo

Aug 3, 2026; Nashville, TN, USA; Tennessee Titans wide receiver Xavier Restrepo (87) during warmup period during training camp at Vanderbilt Health Football Center. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Restrepo is fighting for a roster spot, and though he hasn't had an eye-popping camp, the Miami product has stayed consistent and isn't having many bad days, either.

Though Restrepo should garner some reps during Tuesday's practice, more eyes will be on him during Thursday's game. Restrepo will receive a ton of work, and if he can stand out as a playmaker while also adding value on special teams, the 24-year-old will bolster his roster case.

With the amount of talent in the receiver room, the Titans could opt to keep seven players in the position group instead of the usual six, which would significantly increase Restrepo's roster odds. However, he can't worry about that right now. All Restrepo must focus on taking full advantage of his opportunities, especially in preseason action.

Guard Fernando Carmona

Carmona had his breakout day of camp on Sunday, as the fifth-round rookie finally earned first-team reps and made the most of them. According to A to Z Sports, Carmona contributed multiple crucial blocks on a long run by running back Tyjae Spears, and his helmet came off in the process.

If Carmona can play with that same intensity this week, he could spoil the party for Cordell Volson and Jackson Slater, who have been competing for the starting right guard spot for most of camp.

Like Restrepo, Carmona will see more action in the preseason contest on Thursday. We'll see how the Arkansas product performs as he has a legitimate opportunity to work his way into starting discussions on the offensive line.

Offensive Tackle JC Latham

The first big test of Latham's make-or-break Year 3 begins Tuesday. With the 49ers' defensive line currently ravaged by injuries, the offensive line, especially Latham, has no excuses to struggle this week and should impose its will.

Outside of being involved in a skirmish with All-Pro defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons last week and a few updates here and there, we haven't heard too much about Latham since he came off the PUP list, which is usually a good thing for an offensive lineman. Latham has the frame and talent to be a dominant right tackle in this league, but the Alabama product must stay healthy in 2026 and continue his momentum from a strong finish to 2025, when he allowed zero sacks in Tennessee's final four games.