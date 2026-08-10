Titans Unveil Color Combo as New Uniforms Debut in Preseason Duel With 49ers

The Tennessee Titans' preseason duel this Thursday with the San Francisco 49ers is exciting for a number of reasons, not the least of which being the team's long-awaited uniform debut. After the Titans announced their new look earlier this offseason, folks from every fanbase widely lauded the look. Now, we know exactly what combo Tennessee is rocking in their first playing in the kit.

The Titans will pop out in white-on-white up top, with their helmets and jerseys both matching the typical road look. The baby blue pants will complete the getup, fully presenting the team's first aesthetic change of any sort since 2018.

Even then, it wasn't as serious an overhaul as the one that the franchise has undergone this year. The Titans' rebrand will be exasperated when seen against a 49ers team known for their own classic, virtually unchanged aesthetic, Tennessee's updated outerwear will clash loudly in the team's technical first contest this season.

Titans to begin their new aesthetic era in ...



WHITE

WHITE

TITANS BLUE pic.twitter.com/qET8q2x7D0 — NFL Fashion Advice (@fashion_nfl) August 10, 2026

Jim Wyatt also reported that the Titans will go with white socks to tie the bow off on their improved fashion statement. Every detail matters, especially for a franchise making its first statement since wiping the slate clean in every sense of the word.

The Titans Will Debut in a New Way, Inside and Out

This complete redo couldn't come at a better time for what has been one of the NFL's worst teams over the past two seasons. Tennessee's combined 6-28 record, marred most recently by Brian Callahan's midseason firing, turned the team into a league-wide laughing stock.

The Titans weren't able to keep up in the AFC South, let alone the rest of the NFL. Under Robert Saleh, however, this is undoubtedly a much different team. Will it be a better team? Everybody sure hopes so, and the team's laundry list of draftees and signees should have a positive impact on the winning column.

But regardless of the eventual result, the Titans' updated palette helps the feeling that the franchise has fully committed to turning the page. Fans were bought into Cam Ward already, but add an impressive run in free agency and guitar strings on the team's helmets? This is a brand new ordeal.

So long as everything goes to plan, it'll be a brand new result, too. As the wait to see this team take the field finally winds down, don't blame Titans fans for dropping a few thousand likes online for a color combo reveal. Let Nashville have this one.