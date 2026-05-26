Amani Hooker's Recent Comments Should Excite Every Titans Fan

The Tennessee Titans have undergone several changes over the 2026 offseason. If you go back even further, the roster and coaching staff are almost completely different from five years ago.

During all the shuffling and turmoil of the last several years, safety Amani Hooker has been one of the few constants. The veteran was drafted by the Titans in 2019, and, alongside Jeffery Simmons, is among the longest-tenured players on the team.

Hooker is one of those players who is not well known around the league, but he's well respected in the locker room and deeply appreciated by fans of the Titans. The Iowa native has seen a lot in his NFL career, so when he speaks, it's worth listening to. In that case, his recent comments should excite this fanbase ahead of 2026.

Hooker Believes Offseason Additions Will Make Huge Difference

Tennessee Titans safety Amani Hooker (37) takes the field before the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025. | Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The secondary is one of the position groups that underwent the most changes for the Titans this offseason.

Gone are players like Darrell Baker Jr., Xavier Woods, Jaylin Armour-Davis, Roger McCreary, Quandre Diggs, and others, and in are Cor'Dale Flott, Alontae Taylor, Joshua Williams, and Tony Adams. Of course, new head coach Robert Saleh also brought in a new defensive staff that aligns with his philosophy.

And according to Hooker, the changes in the building are already apparent.

"I would just say the whole building (feels different), the new guys that we have from different teams that came over here – they love ball, and that is contagious," Hooker said. "When someone comes over that loves ball, it makes everyone else want to rise up to that challenge and play for the guys next to you and that's the feeling we have right now."

The talent infusion should definitely make Hooker's job a little easier, but the new, experienced coaching staff could be just as big of a deal.

"Great energy," Hooker said of his new coaches. "They are excited for their opportunity to coach, we're excited to be able to play for them, to be able to put on this new uniform and have a bunch of different guys around us that love ball and that's all you can ask for."

Hooker Also Praised Kevin Winston Jr.

Nov 23, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) throws the stiff arm to Tennessee Titans safety Kevin Winston Jr. (23) during the second quarter at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Nelles-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images | Andrew Nelles-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

Hooker didn't just focus on the new additions to the team. The longtime starter also took time to shine some light on fellow starting safety Kevin Winston Jr.

Winston had a nice rookie season in 2025, playing in 10 games and racking up 34 tackles, four tackles for loss, and two pass breakups. Many, including Hooker, are expecting big things from the second-year player in 2026.

"We have a great relationship," Hooker said of Winston. "We talk every single day, he is like a little brother to me, he is always asking me questions. He is 6-3, he can run, he can jump, he is long. He can have a great NFL career."

If Winston plays up to his potential, the Titans will be in great shape. With Hooker's veteran leadership. two new starting corners, and a developing Winston, the Titans' secondary could actually end up becoming a strength.