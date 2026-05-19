5 Burning Questions Titans' Defense Must Answer Before 2026 Season

The Tennessee Titans kicked off OTAs on Monday, which means we're one step closer to the start of the 2026 season. It's a safe bet that everybody affiliated with the Titans is excited for the season to start so the 2025 campaign can be put behind us forever.

The Titans and general manager Mike Borgonzi have done a fine job adding talent to the roster this offseason. Several playmakers were added via free agency and the draft, so expectations are naturally higher. However, there are some questions on both sides of the ball that still need answers.

We already went over the questions on offense, so let's tackle defense today.

Will Keldric Faulk Be Ready to Contribute Immediately?

Tennessee Titans first round pick defensive end Keldric Faulk (15) (31st overall) goes through stretching drills during the Titans Rookie Camp Day 1 at Vanderbilt Health Football Center in Nashville, Tenn., Friday, May 1, 2026. | DENNY SIMMONS / THE TENNESSEAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Titans traded back into the first round to select Keldric Faulk in the first round of the 2026 draft. That's a sign the team really believes in Faulk's potential, and they need him to contribute immediately.

However, Faulk is going to be one of the youngest players in the entire league during his rookie campaign. It's thus fair to expect a learning curve. It will be interesting to see how Faulk looks this summer, to see if he's ahead of schedule perhaps, or closer to where they expect him to be.

Can Femi Oladejo Take a Step Forward in 2026?

Sep 7, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) throws the ball past Tennessee Titans linebacker Oluwafemi Oladejo (7) in the second half at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Sticking with the edge rushers, Femi Oladejo is another guy to keep an eye on this summer. Oladejo had a disappointing rookie season, but that was due to an injury, not his own doing. The second-round pick only played in six games, so he's a major unknown heading in to 2026.

Oladejo will become even more important if Faulk indeed looks like a young rookie. Jermaine Johnson will need help on the edge, and it would be incredible if Oladejo could take a step forward and become a reliable rotational piece. The Titans should have a good read on Oladejo by the time the season starts.

Can Anthony Hill Jr. Start Immediately?

Oct 18, 2025; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Texas Longhorns linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. (0) celebrates after the Kentucky Wildcats fail to score in overtime at Kroger Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

Anthony Hill Jr. is another defender the Titans used a high draft pick on. Hill was widely considered to be one of the best linebackers in the 2026 draft class, so it's safe to say there are high expectations for him as a rookie.

Immediately after Hill's selection, I theorized that veteran linebacker Cody Barton's starting spot could be in jeopardy. Barton was serviceable in 2025, but far from great. Hill, meanwhile, seemingly CAN be great, so it will be interesting to see how quickly he picks up Gus Bradley's defense. Don't be surprised if Hill is named a starter heading into Week 1.

Can Marcus Harris Handle Nickle Duties?

Sep 14, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans cornerback Marcus Harris (26) before the game against the Los Angeles Rams at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Marcus Harris was a late-round pick in 2025 who was thrust into a larger role than anybody expected as a rookie. Harris responded well, collecting 28 tackles and five pass breakups while grading out solidly according to Pro Football Focus.

The thinking was that Harris would at least be a serviceable backup going forward, but instead, the team seems to be content with Harris as the lone nickel option. The team didn't sign or draft a nickel, so it seems like the job is Harris' to lose. However, if the young corner doesn't look up to it this summer, don't be surprised to see some competition added.

Is the Depth in the Secondary Good Enough?

Dec 7, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns wide receiver Malachi Corley (83) runs with the ball against Tennessee Titans safety Amani Hooker (37) during the first quarter at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Looking at the Titans' secondary, it seems like the team has solid starters. Cor'Dale Flott and Alontae Taylor is a solid top corner pairing, while Amani Hooker and Kevin Winston Jr. should handle the safety spots adequately.

However, the depth is concerning on paper. Tony Adams is the lone safety depth option with noteable starting experience. At corner, the team brought in Joshua Williams, who has some experience, but that's about it. It looks like the corner and safety rooms are one injury away from being in a terrible spot. It will be interesting to see if any young players can step up and dispel this notion.