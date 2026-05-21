Robert Saleh Had the Perfect Reaction to Playing New York Jets in Week 1

Robert Saleh is hard at work preparing for his first season as the head coach of the Tennessee Titans. This is a massive second chance for Saleh, who got his first head coaching opportunity with the New York Jets back in 2021.

Saleh remained the Jets coach until 2024, when he was fired after getting out to a 2-3 start. After a couple of seasons back as an assistant, Saleh plans on making the most of his second opportunity to lead a franchise.

Recently, we found out what the Titans' schedule would be in the first year of Saleh's reign. Coincidentally, the NFL schedule makers decided to match Saleh up against his former team, the Jets, in Week 1. The Jets will come to Nashville in what will be the first season-opening home game for the Titans since 2022.

Considering the Jets fired him, you would think Saleh definitely has hard feelings. And he very well might, but he's not going to come out and say that. When asked about playing the Jets in Week 1, Saleh had the perfect response.

“I’ve said it before, I’m appreciative of the Jets and everything that I had,” Saleh said, via Turron Davenport of ESPN. “It’s been over a year and a half now. In the NFL, it’s kind of like 10 years.

“It’s to be expected with the NFL, but I don't think anything of it."

Coach Robert Saleh takes questions as the Titans present their first two NFL Draft selections wide receiver Carnell Tate and edge defender Keldric Faulk at their practice facility in Nashville, Tenn., Friday, April 24, 2026. | DENNY SIMMONS / THE TENNESSEAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Saleh's Nonchalant Response Was Perfect

I believe Saleh handled that question beautifully. You can't come out and give the other team bulletin board material or act like this game is much more important than the rest of them.

Former Titans Jarvis Brownlee and T'Vondre Sweat have already made comments and/or thrown shade at the Titans, so there's no need to add to it. Saleh simply needs to make sure his team is prepared and also be sure to avoid distractions.

Of course, unless Saleh is secretly a robot, we know he really wants to win this game. Getting back at the team that fired you has to be an awesome feeling. But, when you get emotional, you tend to make bad decisions and take unnecessary risks. Saleh's comments show that he really is treating this game as just another one on the schedule.

Nissan Stadium is seen behind the East Bank of the Cumberland River in Nashville on Jan. 27, 2025. | Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Week 1 Opener is Perfect Opportunity for Titans

It's nice for the Titans to finally be opening the season at home again. As mentioned above, it was 2022 when that was last the case, and ironically, it was also a New York team coming to town then as well.

Not only is it good to start at home, but it's good to start against a team that's projected to struggle as well. The Jets are once again predicted to finish near the bottom of the league standings in 2026, and this figures to be one of the most winnable games of the year for the Titans.

Hopefully, Saleh not only gets his first win as a Titan, but also gets some sweet revenge. Even if he won't admit last part is a motivating factor.