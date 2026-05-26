Why Recent Criticism of Titans' Drills, Coaches Doesn't Matter

The Tennessee Titans have a brand-new coaching staff in 2026. Robert Saleh, the new head coach, brought in new assistants at almost every position, so naturally, there's going to be some differences in routine.

Back at the beginning of May, when the Titans held rookie minicamp, a brief clip went viral on social media. The rookies were put through an obstacle course-style drill and many online criticized it as unnecessary and strange.

Now, another practice clip is making the rounds after Route God, one of the most popular private wide receiver coaches, criticized the drill.

Route God, real name James Everette Jr., thought a certain drill Carnell Tate and Wan'Dale Robinson went through made "no sense."

“This right here don’t make no sense,”Everette Jr. said in an Instagram post. “We’re doing a hip drop drill, then we roll into a speed cut, for what? Either work the hip drop, work the down stop, work the snap down, and come out of a break. These is break points, not speed cuts. Speed cuts is a different thing.”

I'm not taking a shot at Everette. He's widely respected in league circles and has worked with some of the top receivers in NFL and college football. However, I am questioning whether it's really fair to criticize a drill when you only saw a short clip.

Outside Noise Doesn't Matter, Just Perform

Tennessee Titans coach Robert Saleh speaks with the media before the Titans Rookie Camp Day 1 at Vanderbilt Health Football Center in Nashville, Tenn., Friday, May 1, 2026. | DENNY SIMMONS / THE TENNESSEAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Titans fans hate perceived disrespect from national media, so it's no surprise that many were heated over Route God's video. However, this falls into the category of things that don't matter, because only those in the building really know what the deal is.

Will a couple of drills that people on social media think are weird really impact the Titans on the field? It's not like Saleh hired a bunch of first-time coaches, either. That first drill back during rookie minicamp was designed by John Fassel, who's widely respected and known as one of the best special teams coaches in football.

The drill that Tate and Robinson went through that Route God criticized was run by wide receiver Greg Lewis. Lewis had an eight-year career as an NFL player and is in his 12th season as a position coach in the league. I'm not implying Route God is wrong simply because he's not in the league, but there's a reason Lewis has consistently had work for more than a decade now.

On-Field Results Will Tell Us What We Need to Know

All of the Tennessee Titans 2026 draftees gather for a portrait with Tennessee Titans coach Robert Saleh, center, during the Titans Rookie Camp Day 2 at Vanderbilt Health Football Center in Nashville, Tenn., Saturday, May 2, 2026. | DENNY SIMMONS / THE TENNESSEAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

At the end of the day, if the Titans win games and look like a real team in 2026, nobody will remember some goofy criticism from May. It's not worth getting upset over considering we don't even know what the product on the field will look like yet.

Saleh is clearly intentional and coming in with a brand new mindset. The coach eliminated seed oils from the facility and clearly has an intensity to him that most of his assistants share as well. Soon, we will see if Saleh's fresh philosophy will actually translate to wins or not. Until then, there's no point in making a big deal out of disrespect.