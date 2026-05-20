3 Titans Primed For Big Improvement in 2026 NFL Season

It's been an exciting offseason for fans of the Tennessee Titans. The team got much-needed new uniforms, added several talented players in free agency, and hopefully, drafted a future superstar or two.

Free agency signings and draft picks get most of the offseason attention because fans are excited to see new players on their team. However, the Titans have several young players still on the roster from 2025 who could be preparing to take big steps in 2026. Today, let's identify the three players who could be primed to break out this season.

EDGE Femi Oladejo

Tennessee Titans linebacker Oluwafemi Oladejo (7) takes the field before the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025. | Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Femi Oladejo was a second-round pick in 2025. The defender was seen as a project when drafted, but it was clear the Titans thought highly of his talent. Unfortunately, Oladejo only played in six games due to an injury, so he's basically a rookie in 2026.

The Titans did add talent on the edge, like Jermaine Johnson II, Keldric Faulk, and Jacob Martin, so Oladejo will have to earn his reps. This could be good, though, because there won't be as much pressure on the UCLA product. With an elite defensive line next to him, and Johnson to learn from, Oladejo is a perfect breakout candidate in his sophomore campaign.

TE Gunnar Helm

Tennessee Titans tight end Gunnar Helm (84) takes the field before the game against the New Orleans Saints at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025. | Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Titans clearly believe in Gunnar Helm. Former starting tight end Chig Okonkwo was allowed to leave in free agency this offseason, and while Daniel Bellinger was added, Bellinger has never even reached 300 receiving yards in a season. It's clear Helm will handle the bulk of the receiving duties at the TE spot.

Helm, as a mid-round rookie, had some nice moments in 2025. The Texas product played in 16 games and caught 44 passes for 357 yards and two touchdowns. That's solid production from a tight end, so it's natural to think Helm can go even bigger with more snaps.

DB Kevin Winston Jr.

Dec 7, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns tight end Harold Fannin Jr. (44) runs with the ball against Tennessee Titans safety Kevin Winston Jr. (23) during the second quarter at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images | Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

The Titans selected Kevin Winston Jr. in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft and immediately cast the rookie into a large role. Winston ended up playing in 10 games and collected 34 tackles, four tackles for loss, and two breakups. It went under the radar, but Winston actually graded out as PFF's highest-graded run defender at safety.

It's exciting to think about what Winston can do in his second year playing next to Amani Hooker. Additionally, the cornerbacks are much more talented, which should take some pressure off of Hooker and Winston. I think, after the 2026 season, we will be able to look at Winston as one of the key building blocks on this defense.