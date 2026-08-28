Bears Joint Practice: Titans Secondary Finally Shows Life With 3 Interceptions

Right now, we're sandwiched between arguably the three biggest days of the Tennessee Titans' preseason. Yesterday was the team's final joint practice, hosting the Chicago Bears in Nashville. Tomorrow, Tennessee plays the Bears in a game at Nissan Stadium. Final roster cuts will be made on Sunday, the following day. It's all gas right now for Robert Saleh and his crew.

So today, we're looking back at one of the biggest stories that emerged from yesterday's practice. Much happened on the offensive side of the ball, including Wan'Dale Robinson taking a brutal hit and Carnell Tate breaking out for seven receptions and two touchdowns.

However, in slightly quieter fashion, Tennessee's secondary finally looked cohesive. After tanking weeks of criticism due to their uneven production, the crew found multiple opportunities to gain the edge on Chicago's offense.

By the end of the day, the Titans had hauled in three interceptions via three different players. It was exactly the kind of showing we needed to see from Tennessee's secondary, and it should give way to a better performance tomorrow night, too.

Real Momentum for Titans Secondary

Safety Erick Hallett II, someone we've had on the roster's fringe for weeks now, read Bears backup Tyson Bagent for his contribution to Tennessee's pile of picks. Derrick Canteen also claimed his interception from Bagent.

It was Tony Adams who was able to steal a pass from starter Caleb Williams on the goal line. He jumped a ball that was intended to close out Chicago's two-minute drive right at the end of practice, signaling what could be called a win for the Titans defense as a whole.

Notice how we didn't even mention the unit's two biggest names, in Alontae Taylor and Cor'Dale. Those guys had a solid day too.

Alontae Taylor and Cor'Dale Flott Looked the Part

Taylor has been the better of this duo throughout the preseason, slowly rising into form as the highest-paid CB on the Titans roster. Flott, on the other hand, came out of the gate a step behind.

He struggly heavily to play his part vs. the San Francisco 49ers in Week 1, and his illegal contact penalty last Sunday wiped away what would've been an interception for Kevin Winston Jr. He arguably needed a win more than anyone on this team.

While neither starter came up with a pick, both were credited with PBUs, with Taylor specifically almost bringing the turnover count to four with a near-interception off Williams. All in all, yesterday likely ended up as the Titans' best joint practice yet, and much of that can be credited to the secondary consistently finding their footing for the first time.