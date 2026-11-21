The Tennessee Titans enter their Week 11 faceoff with the Dallas Cowboys with some relative optimism. If the Titans win, it's a road victory just two weeks after the bye. If they lose, the top pick they currently hold looks all the more likely.

Win-win, even in a loss. But regardless of the draft outlook, Titans fans don't have to pretend that success right now is completely irrelevant. It's important to see present strides, and moral victories mean little on the heels of three straight losing seasons.

Before tomorrow's shot at redemption, here are what I see as the best (and worst) outcomes for the team's Week 11 matchup in the Lone Star State.

Best: Titans win 36-26, Robert Saleh's defense finally matches the offense's pace

It's not a hot take to say that the Titans' defense has been their biggest issue over the past two weeks. However, that unit's struggles look much worse when shown alongside an offense that's getting better and better.

Nov 15, 2026; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Nate Boerkircher (87) runs after making a catch as Tennessee Titans linebacker Cedric Gray (33) defends during the third quarter at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tennessee has allowed 40 or more points in back-to-back weeks. The Titans' secondary is by far and away the defense's weakest limb. This downward spiral has effectively buried what have been Cam Ward's two best games of the year.

In the case of a Titans win, not only do Ward and the offense continue their hot streak, but Robert Saleh's defense finally keep pace a little and form a more complete product for Tennessee. The 4-6 Cowboys scored 40 in their latest defeat, so it's no slight challenge.

All the same, something has to give eventually. Either Saleh makes some major changes, or things start to come together. In the case of the latter, the Titans get a semi-comfortable win tomorrow.

Worst: Titans lose 35-20, Cam Ward and the offense are outrun by veteran opponents

But what if the Titans' offense starts to falter? That's what happens in our worst-case scenario this week.

After scoring 36 and 23 in Weeks 8 and 11, Ward slowly returning to his previous form would be disastrous for the Titans. It wouldn't be shocking for Ward to be outdone by QB Dak Prescott and his cast of veteran weapons (CeeDee Lamb, Jake Ferguson, etc.); he's been beaten by two elite, more experienced QBs in Joe Burrow and Trevor Lawrence already.

That's the poor outlook here. Ward failing to overcome the Cowboys' league-worst defense, regardless of what Tennessee's defense is up to, would erase much of the newfound excitement that has been ground in the second-year passer.

It's essentially youth vs. experience every week for the Titans, but this week looks more like a trap than ever. If Ward beats Prescott - who is in his 11th season - on the merits of his own playmaking, Week 11 could be a real turning point for the Titans' future.

Of course, this worst-case scenario imagines the opposite.