Draft season starts early for 1-8 football teams. That's an unfortunate reflection of a squad's progress, but for the Tennessee Titans, the sheer amount of draft capital they hold over the next two years makes this phase more exciting than usual.

We've already dreamed up a draft where Tennessee ends up with absurd offensive firepower; Ohio State WR Jeremiah Smith finds himself at the center of those dreams, and in one instance alongside Florida RB Jadan Baugh. But are those necessarily needs?

You could argue that to some extent, but a recent stat from Fantasy Points Data charts the 30 defenders in the league who have allowed the most Expected Points Added (EPA) when targted this season.

Alontae Taylor came in fourth, with +28.0 EPA, while fellow CB Marcus Harris placed eighth, with 24.1. Tennessee has allowed 40+ points and 350+ passing yards in back-to-back games. The Titans won't get far in the long run with coverage that poor.

Titans' poor coverage demands a fast answer

Tennessee could always try and scrounge up a fix in free agency, but that's what they tried to do last offseason. You could say it was a matter of poor decision-making that could be rectified, but even then, the draft promises more future-forward potential.

The Titans will benefit from two first-round and two second-round selections in 2027. That's what trading your two best defenders and longest-tenured veterans gets you, in addition to the heartache.

That turns us to the candidates, which NFL Draft On SI just conveniently grouped into an early rankings system for us to pull from.

Notre Dame cornerback Leonard Moore returns an interception for a touchdown in the first half of a NCAA football game against Syracuse at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025, in South Bend. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Potential CB candidates for Titans in 2027

The obvious one is Notre Dame CB Leonard Moore, whose speed and length have consistently led to him topping pre-draft charts. He's been the undisuputed best CB in this class all year, and is currently a finalist for the 2026 Nagurski Trophy given the best defender in the nation.

Kelley Jones, out of Mississippi State, could be another intriguing option a little further down draft boards if Tennessee becomes attached to Jeremiah Smith first. He's got the speed and size to blanket receivers downfield, at 6'4", 205 lbs, and poses as another promising option.

The Titans will have the picks to take their pick at a bit of emergency help in a secondary. Ultimately, this debate will be decided by general manager Mike Borgonzi, who will have to choose between more offensive weapons to strengthen an already surging unit, and defensive help in a position group that is actively losing the Titans games.