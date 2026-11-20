The Dallas Cowboys are hoping to get back in the win column when they host the Tennessee Titans on Sunday afternoon.

The Cowboys have been quite the up-and-down team this season, most recently losing 46-40 at home to the 49ers in a game that wasn’t as close as that score suggests.

Dallas has at least been better than Tennessee, though, as the Titans’ lone win came in Indianapolis over a month ago. They’ve since lost three straight, including 40-23 to Jacksonville last week.

Using the latest odds and analysis, here’s where I’m leaning for this Week 11 matchup with a final score prediction.

Titans vs. Cowboys Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Titans +8.5 (-115)

Cowboys -8.5 (-105)

Moneyline

Titans: +295

Cowboys: -375

Total

55.5 (Over -102/Under -118)

Line Movement: The line has moved a point since the odds opened for this game, with the Cowboys now -8.5 favorites after opening at -7.5. The total has climbed three points, though, going up from 52.5 at open to 55.5 as of writing.

Titans vs. Cowboys Final Score Prediction

SI Betting’s Iain MacMillan broke down this game in his Road to 272 Bets column, in which he picks each game every week:

Titans vs. Cowboys Prediction

There aren't any defenses in the NFL that are as bad as the Cowboys', but the Titans' defense is pretty damn close. The Cowboys' defense is 32nd in opponent EPA per play and 28th in opponent success rate, while the Titans' defense is 29th and 30th in those two metrics. So, the question when betting on this game is whether or not the Tennessee offense is good enough to keep pace with a Cowboys offense that might put up 40 points.

I don't think they are. The Titans' offense is 26th in EPA and 25th in success rate. Cam Ward is 25th amongst NFL quarterbacks in adjusted EPA per play and 18th in completion percentage over expected. I don't think he has enough talent to fully take advantage of the Cowboys' bad defense.

I'll lay the points on Dallas.

Pick: Cowboys -7.5 (-115) via FanDuel

I’m not going to touch a side in this one, but betting the OVER in Dallas games is a principal play at this point, as I wrote in the Titans vs. Cowboys betting preview .

These are two of the worst defenses in the NFL, but I guess if I had to take a side, it would be the Cowboys. Dallas has shown much more offensively than the Titans have this season.

Final Score Prediction: Cowboys 37, Titans 27

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