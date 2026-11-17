The Tennessee Titans have never made losing feel so tolerable as they have in the last two weeks. It's worth saying again that there are no moral victories; this football team is 1-8. That won't cut it in any circumstance.

Although, the Titans are improving. Slowly, steadily, but unavoidably. The Tennessee team from the past two weeks looks lightyears removed from the one that took the field in Week 1 vs. the New York Jets.

Robert Saleh has this group moving in the right direction, and their performance against the Jacksonville Jaguars yesterday suggests a breakout could finally be on the horizon. Here are three reasons to expect it when the Titans face the Dallas Cowboys on the road next Sunday.

Titans already looked solid, and are likely to return key playmakers

Cam Ward, who we'll get to, started settling in right when his favorite target was sidelined with a shoulder injury. Leading rookie receiver Carnell Tate, along with starting LBs Anthony Hill Jr. and Cody Barton, were forced to miss in Week 10.

Today, Coach Saleh said the Titans are hoping to get all three back against the Dallas Cowboys next week. It was the defense that needed help yesterday, even with LB Cedric Gray making his case as a starter without his two teammates on the field.

If all three of Tate, Hill, and Barton return, it'd be at the perfect time on either side of the ball. Ward can only benefit from returning Tate, while the defense will get one of their top tacklers and foremost veterans back. That's a win-win, that could lead to an actual win.

Oct 25, 2026; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans wider receiver Carnell Tate (14) makes a catch against the Cleveland Browns during the second half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cam Ward is getting comfortable

Circling back to Ward, the Titans' QB is starting to look the part of a franchise guy. Ward has doubled his season-long touchdown count in the past two games compared to the previous six. He's settling into an up-tempo offense that, finally, looks crafted for him.

A showing from Ward akin to Weeks 8 and 10 against a non-playoff team, like the Cowboys, could finally yield the winning result Tennessee fans have been waiting on. Every game from here on out is about Ward's development, but at this pace, he appears capable of winning at least a few of them.

The sophomore passer has already cleaned up many of his consistent early-season mistakes. With two straight two-touchdown outings under his belt, it's about crossing the finish line for Ward from here. Week 11 is shaping up to be a promising opportunity to do so.