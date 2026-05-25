Cam Ward's Comments Reveal Why Carnell Tate is Perfect for Titans

The Tennessee Titans caught most of us by surprise in the 2026 NFL Draft. For many weeks leading up to the draft, running back Jeremiyah Love was penciled in to the Titans at the No. 4 pick.

However, the Titans didn't end up having the opportunity to select Love, as he was picked by the Arizona Cardinals at No. 3. Many then likely expected the Titans to select linebacker Sonny Styles or one of the talented edge rushers. But, as we know now, wide receiver Carnell Tate ended up being the pick.

I've gone into detail about why I'm glad the Titans chose Tate. The Titans haven't had a true No. 1 receiver since the infamous A.J. Brown trade, and if Cam Ward is going to succeed, he needs adequate help. Now that OTAs are well underway, even Ward himself appears glad that the Titans drafted Tate.

Ward Heaps Praise on Tate During OTAs

Dec 28, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward (1) warms up prior to the game against the New Orleans Saints at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

During the first week of OTAs, it didn't take long for Tate to show his potential. The receiver made several impressive catches during the week and already appears to be building chemistry with Ward.

Cam Ward to Carnell Tate pic.twitter.com/HGNRoCtJoB — Buck Reising (@BuckReising) May 21, 2026

I’m not saying Carnell is going for 1000 yards as a rookie, but I’m also not not saying that either https://t.co/jL8AIrUdEY — Bryce (@TitansOnSI) May 22, 2026

During the media session last week, Ward went ahead and heaped praise upon his new weapon.

"He's got great hands, wins in man coverage, and he's a strider," Ward said of Tate. "He'll have an explosive year just because he'll get a lot of one-on-one matchups. That's what we want. We want guys to come down and play, man, because we think we can beat him."

Tate having an "explosive year" would certainly be a welcome sight for Titans fans. Elic Ayomanor had 515 receiving yards last year, which led all Titans' wide receivers. That's simply not good enough in this era of football, so the hope is that Tate can immediately elevate the room.

"I think this is one of the best offenses he could be in just because he's going to get coached, but he's not going to get overcoached, and he's going to still be able to play football how he sees it," Ward added.

What Ward said is correct, but Tennessee was also a great landing spot because Tate will immediately be the top option. Much has been made about how Tate was never the top option at Ohio State, because he played behind Jeremiah Smith, but he will quickly get a change to shut that talk down in the NFL.

It's really as simple as this- the Titans needed to get Ward a reliable, No. 1 option, and they appear to have done that. If Tate performs like Ward thinks he will, then this Titans' offense could actually become a force to be reckoned with.