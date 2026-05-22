Titans OTA WR Breakdown: Who Will Claim Final Roster Spot?

The Tennessee Titans are in an unfamiliar situation as we approach the 2026 season. What I mean by that is, the wide receiver room looks to be one of the deepest positions on the roster.

Less than a year removed from Cam Ward having to rely on a couple of mid-round rookies and Van Jefferson, this receiver group actually looks very solid. The rookie Carnell Tate, of course, sits atop the depth chart, while a healthy Calvin Ridley and free agent signing Wan'Dale Robinson also headline the group.

Since we're in the middle of OTAs, we're going through the Titans' roster position-by-position and evaluating where the team is. Be sure to check out the other entries before we dive into the wide receivers right here.

QB Breakdown

RB Breakdown

Roster Locks

Nov 16, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans wide receiver Calvin Ridley (0) takes the field against the Houston Texans during pre-game warmups at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Carnell Tate

As the No. 4 overall pick, Tate will not only play, but could be an immediate factor for the Titans. The rookie has looked great in OTAs and the hope is that he'll be the team's first true No. 1 receiver since the A.J. Brown trade.

Calvin Ridley

It seems like Ridley has been forgotten about a bit this offseason. The veteran only played in seven games last year, but this is still the same guy who has three 1,000+ yard seasons in his career. Assuming he's healthy, Ridley should still make an impact in 2026.

Wan'Dale Robinson

Wan'Dale should be the starting slot receiver after signing a huge deal with the Titans this offseason. Tate and Ridley will take up a lot of attention on the outside, so Robinson should be able to consistently get open across the middle.

Chimere Dike

Chimere Dike surpassed all expectations as a rookie, earning a Pro Bowl selection and First-team All-Pro honors. Most of that was due to his special teams prowess, but Dike also caught 48 passes for 423 yards as well.

Elic Ayomanor

Our final lock is fellow 2025 draftee Elic Ayomanor. Ayomanor was the Titans' leading wide receiver in 2025 and he had to contend with usually being matched up against the opponent's top corner. Ayomanor may not put up the stats he had as a rookie, but he'll be a key depth target.

On The Bubble

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Xavier Restrepo (87) runs drills during the Titans Rookie Camp Day 2 at Vanderbilt Health Football Center in Nashville, Tenn., Saturday, May 2, 2026. | DENNY SIMMONS / THE TENNESSEAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Bryce Oliver

Oliver made the team last year and mostly saw the field on special teams. We know the Titans value special teams aces, so Oliver definitely has a solid shot of earning the WR6 spot, but he has some tough competition.

Xavier Restrepo

Restrepo is one of those underdog receivers that fans love. It also doesn't hurt that he was a college teammate of Ward and one of the passer's favorite targets. Restrepo is another one of the favorites to claim the final roster spot.

KJ Osborn

Osborn hasn't gotten as much buzz as some other names, but he's been active during OTAs. The Miami product also has a decent amount of starting experience, which could give him an edge. Osborn had at least 540 yards in three-straight seasons from 2021 to 2023.

Tyren Montgomery

I've been hyping Montgomery up ever since the Titans signed him. The receiver dominated at the DIII level in college and was statistically one of the best college receivers. If anybody is going to make the roster as a UDFA, it could be Montgomery.

Mason Kinsey

Yes, Mason Kinsey is still on the roster. Kinsey has survived multiple coaching staffs at this point and just figures out how to stick around. I think his time in Nashville will likely end this summer, though.

Biggest Question

Tennessee Titans wide receivers Tyren Montgomery (19) and Xavier Restrepo (87) talk between drills during the Titans Rookie Camp Day 1 at Vanderbilt Health Football Center in Nashville, Tenn., Friday, May 1, 2026. | DENNY SIMMONS / THE TENNESSEAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Who Will Claim Final Receiver Spot?

I'm assuming the Titans will keep six receivers, as that's commonplace in the league. In that case, I have five locks, which means the five guys mentioned in the "On The Bubble" section, plus a few more, are all battling for one spot.

There's a case to be made for several of them to have a spot. Montgomery has the coolest story, as he literally comes from a DIII program. Restrepo would also be a nice story due to his friendship with Ward, while Osborn would be a bit of a comeback story.

Ultimately, this will be one of the most interesting rooms to watch this summer. For the first time, maybe ever, the Titans have a deep, talented receiver room.