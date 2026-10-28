Tyjae Spears Has Gone Invisible for Titans - Could Unexpected Veteran RB Take His Place?

Coming into this season, fourth-year Tennessee Titan Tyjae Spears was finally healthy and appeared prepared to slowly siphon Tony Pollard's backfield duties. After the pair split snaps in Week 1, that vision was coming to fruition right before our very eyes.

Now flash forward to Week 7. Pollard just had his best game of the season by far against the Cleveland Browns, and Tyjae Spears sat inactive due to a nagging knee injury. You'd have thought rookie RB Nick Singleton would take his place, but no, he was a healthy scratch for the second week in a row.

Instead, 27-year old Michael Carter had his number called, and he delivered... sort of. Carter's opportunities were extremely limited, but compared to what Spears and Singleton have given in their own rare chances in recent weeks, the former simply looked more effective.

That begs the question: Is Spears' slow loss of playing time this year due to more than split-decision injuries? His subpar play on the field certainly isn't doing him any favors. In the case that Tennessee trades Pollard, the next-man-up job doesn't seem so clearly Spears' to lose anymore.

If Singleton isn't ready, that leaves Carter in a backfield that could make use of him in a role that nobody had previously imagined for his eighth year in the NFL.

Michael Carter could be in line for an unexpected RB2 role

Spears' declining snap count is just scratching the surface. Robert Saleh outright said Carter has greater three-down value than Singleton right now:

Saleh: RB Michael Carter has 3-down value with regard to protection, route running. Nick Singleton is still growing at this point. Carter's overall 3-down value is greater at this point@Titans — Jim Wyatt (@jwyattsports) October 26, 2026

In Week 6, Carter rushed for seven yards on three carries, and hauled in his lone target through the air for another seven yards. Those numbers beat anything from Spears or Singleton from Week 3 on. Carter may be a practice squad guy, but his history in the league explains the readiness he showed last Sunday.

Carter played in 13 games for the Arizona Cardinals as recently as 2025, notching 333 yards and a touchdown in his role as a backup. Obviously, the Titans trading Pollard would massively complicate their current makeup in the backfield.

As things currently stand, however, Carter may have a sensible claim on the RB2 spot if Spears doesn't get back on the field - and produce when he does - soon. Saleh noting Carter's capability in the passing game is no coincidence.

Spears has long been the receiving back for Tennessee. A few more flashes from Carter could see him challenge a spot that a few short weeks ago he would've been given no shot at.