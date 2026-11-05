Carnell Tate's Latest NFL Accolade Broke a 7-Year Drought Titans Fans Likely Forgot About

Over time, a rebuild will sweep a lot of positivity under the rug. The Titans haven't had the benefit of a winning season since 2021, when a division-winning Tennessee team went 12-5 before falling to the Cincinnati Bengals in the divisional round. Since then, it's been almost all downhill.

That's why news like Carnell Tate being dubbed the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Month for October can't be taken lightly. With LB Anthony Hill Jr. earning the honors on defense last month, it's the first time in Titans history that two players on either side of the ball have checked that box in the same season.

But that isn't even the wildest stat at our disposal here. The last time a Tennessee player won the honor on offense was 2019. That player was short-lived superstar (as far as his Titans tenure goes) A.J. Brown.

If there's any shaft of light to run to in this 1-7 season, it's the development of Tennessee's rookies. Tate specifically is trending toward a franchise-changing plane, on which the Titans haven't had a receiver since Brown.

A look at the stats reveals a gap in production between the two players, but their scenarios are plenty different, too.

Tennessee Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) looks up during National Anthem before the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021 in Indianapolis, Ind. Nas Titans Colts 021 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Comparing the stats between Tate and Brown

Tate was given the honors for October after netting 290 yards on 21 catches. Tate caught his first career touchdown during that stretch too, lifting Tennessee to their only win of the season over the Indianapolis Colts on the road.

Meanwhile, Brown also had 21 catches... but his went for 470 yards and, get this, five total touchdowns. One of those scores was on the ground. Tennessee did finish that year 9-7, led by longtime QB Ryan Tannehill, and upset their way to the AFC Championship Game.

It's not entirely fair to compare these numbers for that reason. Tate likely would've been elevated in the same scenario as Brown, and even if he still didn't reach those heights, the wider point here is that the Titans finally have a budding superstar at WR again.

After years of rebuilding on the whole and signing underwhelming veterans at the position, Tate promises a more reliable solution for Tennessee. Even with plenty to figure out elsewhere, the Titans' fourth overall pick clearly went to good use.

Joining A.J. Brown in the Titans' historic ranks is no easy feat. The best part is, it seems that Tate is only just getting started.