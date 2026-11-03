3 Bold Predictions for Titans After Bye Week: Is a Late-Season Winning Streak Realistic?

We've officially hit the midway point of the Tennessee Titans' 2026 season as bye week is next on the schedule. The team is 1-7, but last week's defeat on the road against the Cincinnati Bengals yielded more positivity than negativity for the Robert Saleh era.

Moving forward, this team still has a whole lot to prove, and they'll have to prove it without star DT Jeffery Simmons. The outlook is presently bleak in Nashville, but if last week is a real indicator, the future is bright.

Regarding the future, I'm making three bold predictions for the rest of this season to ruminate in your mind as bye week comes to pass. Here are a few notes on what I believe will be an improved part two to Tennessee's campaign.

1. Titans beat Colts, Raiders back-to-back in December

The Tennessee Titans falling just short to the Cleveland Browns in Week 7 cut short the team's chances of winning their first back-to-back games since 2022. However, I believe that curse will finally be lifted in December.

On the 20th and 27th respectively, the Titans play the Indianapolis Colts (home) and Las Vegas Raiders (away). Tennessee already beat the Colts once, marking their only victory of the season. Indianapolis has since initiated an apparent fire sale on the trade market and fired their general manager. Indy is 2-6 overall right now.

The Raiders, on the other hand, are 4-4. The team is vastly improved under first-year head coach Klint Kubiak, but after starting 0-3, the wheels have begun to fall off for Las Vegas. With ongoing discussions about Kirk Cousins' starting role at QB, they're very much in flux as a franchise.

Tennessee would certainly have to get hot late, especially on the road against the Raiders. But a bold take is a bold take, and having already come so close to breaking this historically bad streak, I believe it's fair to predict that the Titans won't waste such a close shave again. This window looks like their best shot.

2. Chimere Dike ascends to WR2 role

With leading WR Carnell Tate out in Week 8 due to a shoulder injury, it was second-year pass-catcher Chimere Dike who stepped into the positional spotlight. Dike looked fantastic vs. Cincy.

Nov 1, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Tennessee Titans wide receiver Chimere Dike (17) reacts after scoring a touchdown in the second half against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Pro-Bowl returner logged five catches for 71 yards and a second-half touchdown. As a result of his immediate impact in the offense, I'm predicting that Dike ascends all the way up into the WR2 spot for Tennessee.

Behind Tate, it makes sense to prioritize a young playmaker in Tennessee's ongoing rebuild. Dike is a great separator, and a look at his film (per Drew Beatty) reveals an ability to maintain speed and pick up consistent YAC. Wan'Dale Robinson's struggles make this end all the more probable.

Especially if the Titans move on from Calvin Ridley, Dike should be the first to get extended looks. His massive uptick in snaps last week was made good by a knockout showing. This should only be the beginning of Dike's rise in Brian Daboll's offense.

3. Cam Ward surpasses 3,000 yards again

Cam Ward had his first 300-yard game in Week 8. For the first time this year, Ward fully looked like the franchise QB Tennessee drafted him to be. In the spirit of optimism, I'm predicting that Ward goes on to surpass 3,000 yards again this year on his way to a redemptive campaign.

Ward still has a lot of work to do to overcome a mostly poor first seven games. What had previously been seen in only flashes came out in full force as Ward threw for two scores and went without an interception. He led the Titans to 36 points, the most the team had scored in nearly six years.

There's something to that. There's something to Ward. If Dike is to elevate and Tennessee is to post a late-season winning streak, Ward will have to make his Week 8 showing less irregular. I'm predicting that he does just that, and that his progress reflects in a second straight 3,000-yard year.