Déjà Drop: Is Wan'Dale Robinson Becoming the Titans' Next Calvin Ridley?

Calvin Ridley's four-year, $92 million deal back in 2024 was surprising even then. Going on 30 years old at the time, Ridley's NFL career had already left a lot to be desired over two teams; the veteran receiver was already two years removed from his best season, and yet, the Titans paid up.

Since, it's basically been nothing but regret in Nashville. Ridley, playing on a restructured contract with little to no hold in the offense, is perhaps the team's most obvious trade target ahead of next Tuesday's deadline. Yet, even if the Titans move Ridley, a similar problem seems to be rising.

Wan'Dale Robinson was brought in on an eerily familiar four-year, $70 million contract this past offseason. Reunited with newly-hired OC Brian Daboll, the fifth-year pass-catcher was signed to be Tennessee's working WR1. But he hasn't met that mark.

Robinson's three touchdowns are the most among any receiver, but his opportunities have mostly come in short-yardage scenarios. The former New York Giant appeared to break out with his first 1,000-yard season last year, but that's looking more and more like a fluke right now.

May 13, 2022; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll chats with New York Giants wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson (17) during rookie camp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

The key difference between Robinson and Ridley, however, is that Robinson is only 25. For as long as he sticks around, the Titans need to find a way to maximize Robinson's potential as arguably better pieces rise around him.

Robinson can't find chunk-play success

Robinson dropped two passes against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 8, losing a fumble along the way as well. His touchdown catch represented the best of his game, while the aforementioned struggles signaled the worst.

He's a mechanically sound pass-catcher with good control and, obviously, speed. But Robinson is struggling to get any looks or momentum downfield. His average 7.5 yards per reception this season is tied for a career low. In spite of 35 catches, he's only collected 262 yards.

For comparison, Elic Ayomanor has 13 receptions for 211 yards. Carnell Tate has 34 receptions for 413 yards. Robinson has found himself to be the beneficiary of Cam Ward's targets in the red zone, but elsewhere, his impact has been painfully minimal.

The good news is that it's only Robinson's first year, and Ward just threw him a score in the latter's best game of the season. Their chemistry is there, which is something that couldn't be said of Ridley. That's a plus.

However, with someone like Chimere dike hauling in five receptions and a score of his own in what is essentially the lone opportunity he's had to make a dent this year, Robinson won't have forever. Younger players like Dike, Ayomanor and, of course, Tate, are only getting more involved.

Tennessee will keep looking for ways to prop Robinson up, but just as it was with Ridley, he could absolutely be played out of the lineup. You could argue that the Titans may be able to scheme for him, but two drops and a fumble in a road defeat aren't exactly the best sign to look someone's way.

The Titans will host the Jacksonville Jaguars after the bye break.