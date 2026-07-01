The Tennessee Titans had plenty of holes to fill this offseason, and they did their best to fill as many as possible.

It's hard to fix everything in one offseason, but most of the biggest needs were addressed. For example, the team desperately needed to upgrade the secondary, and they did so by adding two new starting cornerbacks, in Alontae Taylor and Cor'Dale Flott.

On paper, it seems like the Taylor and Flott signings filled big needs for the Titans, but not everybody is sold. In fact, one writer thinks the contracts given to those corners were the worst moves the Titans made this offseason.

Titans Dinged for Overpaying Taylor, Flott

Nov 9, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears tight end Colston Loveland (84) makes a catch over New York Giants cornerback Cordale Flott (28) during the second half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

ESPN's Seth Walder recently identified the worst move each NFL team made this offseason. For the Titans, Walder pointed to the signings of Taylor and Flott.

For Taylor, Walder just doesn't think he's consistent enough to command the money the Titans gave him. For Flott, Walder simply thinks the Titans overpaid.

"(Taylor) was coming off a legitimately good season with the Saints but allowed 1.6 yards per coverage snap -- far higher than average -- in each of the previous two seasons," said Walder. "Given the year-to-year variance, I'd be very hesitant to pay this kind of money without a longer track record."

While Walder is right about the yards per coverage snap stat, it doesn't tell the full story. Taylor broke up 11 passes in 2025, and he's had double-digit pass breakups in every season. He makes plays on the ball and he's going to be a reliable veteran presence for the Titans in 2026.

"That Cor'Dale Flott received a three-year, $45 million deal was perhaps even more surprising," Walder said. "His yards-per-coverage-snap numbers have been solid in each of the past two seasons, but he wasn't expected to receive this much money heading into free agency."

So, Walder admits Flott has been solid, but thinks he was overpaid? Well, Flott's contract is far from egregious, so if he performs like he did in 2025, nobody will end up thinking this was a bad deal. Flott collected 38 tackles, 11 pass breakups, and one interception in 2025, while earning a solid 65.6 PFF grade.

I know Walder had to pick SOMETHING as the Titans' worst move, but it shouldn't be these corner additions. The Titans had to find reliable starting options, and that's exactly what they did. Did they overpay a litte? Possibly, but that won't matter if Taylor and Flott end up being solid starters.

Cornerbacks Could be Better than Expected

Dec 28, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; New Orleans Saints cornerback Alontae Taylor (1) hits Tennessee Titans quarterback Cameron Ward (1) as he throws a pass during the second half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For most of the offseason, people have been worried about this cornerback room. Were the Flott and Taylor additions enough? Or should the team have done more? How is the depth going to be?

Well, some of those concerns have been alleviated. Youngsters Micah Robinson and Keydrain Calligan have looked much better than expected. Both corners got extended looks as Flott and Taylor missed time at OTAs. Additionally, nickel corner Marcus Harris has looked good, and the team feels good enough about him that they didn't even add any competition.

I don't think it's a stretch to say this corner group can be much better in 2026. With two solid veterans at the top, the Titans will just need some of the young guys to be serviceable behind them.