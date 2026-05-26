Titans OTA Cornerback Breakdown: New Starters, Concerning Depth

The Tennessee Titans completely reworked the cornerback position this offseason. At the end of the 2025 season, the team was having to rely on Darrell Baker Jr., Kaiir Elam, and Jalyn Armour-Davis, so it was clear the position needed some reinforcements.

In response, the Titans signed Alontae Taylor and Cor'Dale Flott in free agency. Those two veterans should start on the boundary, while 2025 sixth-round pick Marcus Harris appears set to handle nickel duties.

Today, let's go over the cornerback position and see where the Titans stand at this point. Be sure to check out the previous position groups we've gone over before digging into this one.

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Roster Locks

Nov 30, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. (7) runs after the catch as Tennessee Titans cornerback Marcus Harris (26) defends during the second half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Alontae Taylor

Taylor is an obvious lock after signing a big deal in free agency, and he'll start on one side. This is a homecoming for Taylor, who was born and raised in Tennessee and played for the Volunteers in college. Taylor has four interceptions in his career.

Cor'Dale Flott

Flott signed a similar deal to Taylor this offseason and will start on the opposite side. New offensive coordinator Brian Daboll worked with Flott on the New York Giants, and clearly the coach is a big fan. Taylor and Flott should form one of the better starting CB duos.

Marcus Harris

Harris is the other corner who will be on the field the most. Harris is penciled in as the starting nickel, and the team hasn't made any moves that would suggest he's at risk of being supplanted. The California product impressed as a rookie, so he deserves a shot.

Joshua Williams

Williams is another new addition to the Titans' CB room. General manager Mike Borgonzi was with the Kansas City Chiefs when they drafted Williams, so there's some familiarity there. Williams has 12 starts in his career, so he should be a reliable depth option.

On The Bubble

Oct 25, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Houston Cougars defensive back Latrell McCutchin Sr. (1) against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Micah Robinson

Robinson was drafted by the Green Bay Packers in seventh round in 2025 but never played a game for the team. The corner was claimed by the Titans and even started in one contest for the team in 2025. He's one of several competing for a depth spot.

Erick Hallett II

Hallett is another guy the Titans claimed last year as the secondary dealt with injuries. One thing Hallett has going for him is he can play nickel, and the Titans don't have great depth there.

Latrell McCutchin Sr.

McCutchin somewhat surprisingly went undrafted this year. He's one of my favorite UDFAs and his long frame makes him an interesting outside prospect. McCutchin was a pass breakup machine in college, so I wouldn't be surprised if he forced his way onto the roster.

Keydrain Calligan

Calligan initially latched on with the Indianapolis Colts after going undrafted, but was cut last October and the Titans added him to the practice squad. He's another young, unproven guy who could take advantage of shallow depth here.

Biggest Question

Tennessee Titans cornerback Marcus Harris (26) breaks up a pass intended for Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Ladd McConkey (15) during the third quarter at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Nov. 2, 2025. | Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Is There Enough Depth Here?

It's no secret that the depth here isn't great. Josh Williams is the only backup with starting experience, and that's not an ideal situation. At nickel, it would probably have been nice to add another corner with nickel experience to challenge Harris.

The starting trio of Taylor-Flott-Harris should be good. The scary part is that if any of those three get injured, there's no telling what the Titans' secondary could look like. I expect the team to keep a close eye on any veteran cuts between now and the beginning of the regular season.