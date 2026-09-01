Everything Titans GM Mike Borgonzi Said in First Appearance After Roster Cuts

The first media appearance following roster cuts is a big one, and that goes for any member of a team's brass. For the Tennessee Titans, it was general manager Mike Borgonzi who took the stand on Tuesday to field questions from the media.

Naturally, he had plenty to touch on. With those aforementioned cuts still fresh, some bleeding, and the regular season just under two weeks out, Borgonzi was able to provide a progress report of sorts.

Here are the heavy-hitters from his time with the media, as well as what to make of them.

[Titans] Have the Guys to Compete

Borgonzi didn't shy away from sharing his expectations for and outlook on Robert Saleh's first Titans team. Borgonzi said Tennessee "has the guys here to compete," and even expects the group to improve as the season goes on.

That may seem like pretty normal fanfare at first, but if anyone knows what losing looks like, it's Borgonzi. Like the rest of us, he sat through two three-win seasons in a row under Brian Callahan, and has since played a pivotal role in the Titans rebuilding.

Now, Borgonzi joins fans in expecting a positive change this year. He can't be blamed for not outlining any specific achievements - you just never know what a team is capable of until they get out there.

Will Levis Handled Himself Like a Pro

On the topic of roster cuts, Borgonzi made sure to give QB Will Levis his flowers. Given Hendon Hooker's place on the practice squad, Levis ended up being the only signal caller that the Titans would fully part ways with.

Tennessee quarterback Will Levis (8) gets fired up before the Chicago preseason game at Nissan Stadium Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Borgonzi lauded Levis, explaining that he handled himself like a pro and that he'll be rooting for Levis going forward. Levis' fate appeared sealed all the way back in the spring when Tennessee signed veteran QB Mitch Trubisky ahead of him.

Despite not doing enough to re-earn the QB2 rights in camp, Levis leaves Nashville with a positive impression and enough forward momentum that he should find a new home soon.

Hendon Hooker Earned His Spot on Practice Squad

Speaking of Hooker, Borgonzi also touched on the practice-squad passer's consistent ability to uplift his unit. Borgonzi said Hooker has "picked up the entire offense," and credited his making the most of his opportunities as a reason why Tennessee kept him around.

In the Titans' preseason finale against the Chicago Bears, Hooker rushed twice for 29 yards and completed five passes on eight attempts, stacking up 37 yards through the air. He's proven to be exactly what the team needs on the practice squad: A reliable game manager who does what he's asked.

If push comes to shove at quarterback, Hooker has at least shown the ability to step in and facilitate. That's why he's sticking around, according to Borgonzi.

Fernando Carmona Made the Most of Chance to Start

Last in line of notable takeaways, Borgonzi shined a light on rookie lineman Fernando Carmona's quick climb into his starting role. Carmona's rise has been one of the Titans' most pleasantly surprising stories of the offseason, made better by how dire the offensive line was last season.

Tennessee guard Fernando Carmona (66) warms up before their preseason game against the Chicago Bears at Nissan Stadium Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Borgonzi said Carmona did a nice job when he got a chance to run with Tennessee's first team. Veteran Cordell Volson was given the starting nod at RG on the Titans' unofficial depth chart in August. Volson has since been cut, and Carmona stands alone.

Per PFF, Carmona had the highest grade among rookie offensive linemen (90.5) this preseason on a minimum of 50 blocking snaps. That efficiency earned him the starting job, and it should translate to less disastrous pass protection for Cam Ward this season.