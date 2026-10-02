Examining the Idea of Titans Trading for WR Marvin Harrison Jr.

I'm not exactly sure how to diagnose the Tennessee Titans' current rebuilding phase, but it's definitely safe to say that results are long overdue. These processes generally come in waves, defined by high draft picks and slow improvement (and usually coaching changes) over the course of a few years.

The 2026 season was supposed to be the Titans' year. Not in any competitive postseason sense, but Robert Saleh certainly wasn't expected to crawl out to an 0-3 start. I'm not claiming here that Tennessee can't turn things around this year, but it wouldn't hurt to keep stacking up on young talent.

That's where I'd like to submit the possibility of acquiring Marvin Harrison Jr. The third-year WR and former fourth overall pick's slow start with the Arizona Cardinals has started to stir up rumors of the team moving on from him.

Marvin Harrison Jr. could come at a low asking price

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported that multiple teams are exploring the trade market for Harrison, and that a day-three pick has been floated as a projected return. For a pick between the fourth and seventh round, especially if it's just one single selection, what would Tennessee have to lose?

The pitch for Harrison is that he's only soured due to his circumstance. With Jacoby Brissett being the dominant passer for the receiver as of late, a little inconsistency isn't out of the question. His intangibles are undeniable, and with Kyler Murray under center back in 2024, Harrison posted 885 yards and eight touchdowns.

That looked liked a well-paced rookie season for a long-term investment. The potential is very much still here. However, my main worry is that Tennessee may not hold the key to unlocking him, even if the value is clear.

Titans may not have key to Harrison's potential

Enter: The Cam Ward conundrum. Harrison being slotted alongside Carnell Tate and Wan'Dale Robinson bodes well for him on paper, but Ward is already struggling to find those guys downfield. Adding another developmental piece won't do anything for the QB's own progression.

Sep 27, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward (1) passes the ball against the New York Giants during the first quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ward's inability to find his open guys, and refusal to take deep risks, is arguably a large part of why Tennessee finds themselves winless right now. The former first overall pick just looks like a completely different player than he did last season.

Hauling in Harrison would be a compelling "buy low" option. I love it as a means to bulk up an already strong WR core, taking a chance on a player who hasn't remotely come close to his ceiling yet. The 6'3", big-bodied pass-catcher would at least make another promising reserve.

But for now, this is all wishful thinking. No team in particular has been mentioned in these sweepstakes. Even if Tennessee makes sense, you have to wonder if Harrison would only exasperate the problems Ward has in the pocket right now.

I'd take the risk, but there's probably a reason I'm not making those calls. We'll watch closely to see if the Titans get involved.