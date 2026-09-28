Titans Mill: Was Week 3 Loss to Giants the Point of No Return for Tennessee?

How far is too far? Usually, the morning after any loss will calm the mind of someone who witnessed it. But right now, the Titans' loss to the Giants still feels like their worst in recent memory. If anything, sleeping on it has only exasperated just how bad it was.

It isn't just the loss however; another, much more serious question has come to mind. Did the Titans reach the point of no return in Week 3? An 0-3 start certainly wasn't off the books for fans heading into this year, but I took both the Jets and Giants being on the schedule so early as a comfort.

Looking back, Tennessee's best chance at a win is still arguably their home defeat to the Philadelphia Eagles. The green New York team dismantled the Titans at home in all four quarters, and the blue one nearly did the same before a surge from Tennessee on their final two drives.

Diagnosing the Titans' current state

At a point in every bad team's season, you stop wondering when a win will come, and exactly how many. Thoughts shift to the draft, to what isn't working about the team's current makeup, and to better days that are growing increasingly distant in the past.

For the first time since Robert Saleh was hired, I'm not so sure that the 2026 Titans will cross the three-win barrier that has haunted them for two straight seasons. The Baltimore Ravens will host Tennessee next week, before the Titans head home to play the Houston Texans.

Sep 27, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Tennessee Titans head coach Robert Saleh walks off the field after the game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Ravens are 2-1 under a new head coach and just dropped 34 points on the Cowboys in a win. Houston is also 0-3, sure, but that's a franchise coming off a 12-5 season. For the Texans, their current state is a fluke.

For Tennessee, it's same old, same old. Given both their schedule and the nature of yesterday's defeat, I'm probably leaning toward the "see you next year" state of mind. At the same time, the key to the Titans' improvement is obvious: QB play.

The rest of Tennessee's season depends on QB play

Receivers are getting open and making plays. Tony Pollard, at least yesterday, looked full the part of a veteran back managing the ground game. Saleh's defense deserves credit for not allowing a touchdown to the Giants, in spite of their four field goals. Positive pieces are in place.

Cam Ward is currently the issue, as much as that hurts to say. His game-losing interception in Week 3 solidified an undeniable downward trend in his second year up to now. We've crossed over from waiting to see how Ward has improved to acknowledging that he seemingly hasn't.

Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward (1) throws the ball during a game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium, Sep 27, 2026, East Rutherford, NJ, USA. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Ward's league-wide rankings are at the bottom across the board. His expected points added, completion percentage over expected, and success rate are all the worst of 36 passers who have played 700+ snaps since 2023.

All Tennessee needs is a game manager who can hit open receivers, preferably a veteran who would be able to avoid making agonizing mistakes in crunch time. How will the Titans know what they're truly capable of in other departments else if the team's core is holding them all back?

For now, Saleh refuses to bench Ward. I'm not necessarily saying that's the right move just yet, but it's clear that Ward is largely responsible for holding this team back from some semblance of growth.