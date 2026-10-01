Why Anthony Hill Jr. is the Answer to Robert Saleh's Identity Issue With Titans

Robert Saleh's early run as the Tennessee Titans' head coach has been underwhelming, to put it lightly. His first season has thus far seen three straight losses, and not without a batch of head-scratching decisions from Saleh himself on the sideline. His hunt for win #1 continues.

For all of his apparent flaws, however, Saleh has picked up some massive credit already on the defensive side of the ball. More specifically, rookie LB Anthony Hill Jr. stands out as active proof of the coach's developmental formula. It may not be a victory on the field, but Saleh gets kudos here.

Hill not only leads the league in tackles, with 34, but he was just named the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Month for September. He's the first Titan to earn those honors since 2019.

.@Titans LB Anthony Hill Jr. @thegoatanthony1 has been named NFL Defensive Rookie of the Month for September.



READ https://t.co/a5GQcoobT5 pic.twitter.com/6uiA9NQhx5 — Jim Wyatt (@jwyattsports) October 1, 2026

One month into his professional career, and the first-year tackler has already cemented himself as a pivotal piece of Tennessee's defense. He's outpacing veterans Cody Barton and Cedric Gray (perhaps due to the latter's previous concussion, but still). It took Hill just one game to be given the ongoing starting gig at LB.

Hill's progression is the one thing Saleh has really nailed in Tennessee, and it serves as a suggestion for his path to improvement moving forward.

Robert Saleh should play to his strengths

The Titans' identity right now is a good-to-great defensive team with an inconsistent offense. Save for a so-so run defense, Saleh's unit ranks in the league's upper echelon in both pass defense and overall metrics.

Offensively, Tennessee is at the bottom of the barrel across the board. This mix has landed the Titans in treacherous 0-3 waters. Saleh can only do so much about an offense that he isn't calling, but a curious, potentially guiding example lies up north in the NFC.

Sep 27, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Tennessee Titans head coach Robert Saleh looks on from the sideline before the game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Minnesota Vikings' offense ranks toward the bottom of the league, too. After exploding for 39 points in Week 1, the Vikings put up just nine points against the Bears in Week 2. Their 23 last Sunday was just enough to overcome a far-fallen Tampa Bay Buccaneers team.

Yet, Minnesota is 3-0. Why? Because DC Brian Flores' defense - specifically on the ground, allowing zero rushing scores this season - has dominated. Flores has blitzed on an insane 71% of the time through three games. The second highest team is the aforementioned Bucs, at just 46%.

CBS Sports' Douglas Clawson noted alongside these statistics that the Vikings are the first team to start 3-0 with under 250 total yards each game since the 1957 Cleveland Browns.

Hill is the key to a greater Titans identity

Not only is Hill's unmatched growth Saleh's crowning achievement in Tennessee thus far, but he's the key to unlocking the Titans' defense in a similar manner to Minnesota. That isn't to say that Saleh needs to blitz 7/10 times, but he could probably amp up the aggression past his current 22% rate.

Tennessee simply cannot survive as a team that's waiting on Cam Ward to arrive in expected form. That identity bought the Titans a brutal 3-14 overall record last year.

No, the Titans would be better off trusting their elite playmakers and taking more defensive risks. It means very little if the defense gets off the field, only for OC Brian Daboll's unit to force them right back onto it.

If Daboll isn't going to bring Ward out of his comfort zone with more challenging play-calling, it will be up to Saleh to pick up the slack with his group. There's better time to take a few swings and try and get this season back on track. Week 4 vs. the Baltimore Ravens looms large.