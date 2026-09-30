Robert Saleh's Excuse for Cam Ward's Poor Footwork Shouldn't Satisfy Titans Fans

Following a disappointing 12-7 loss to the New York Giants, questions and concerns from the Titans faithful continue to arise early in the season.

The winless Titans offense ranks in the bottom three in total yards, pass yards, touchdowns and points scored. Second-year QB Cam Ward is performing poorly, and Titans head coach Robert Saleh appears to be scrambling for answers.

"You got to remember the young man was sacked however many times last year, so I'm sure there's some PTSD there," Saleh said in defense of Wards' waning footwork. Last season, Ward tied former Raiders QB Geno Smith for the most sacks taken with 55.

However, Tennessee's offensive line has improved, and Ward hasn't. Still, Saleh is refusing to bench Ward in favor of backup veteran QB Mitchell Trubisky. It just doesn't add up.

"What you see early in games at least, you see it later and later in games too, you see him comfortable in the pocket... and later in the game you see him revert back to some old habits," Saleh admitted.

A look at Ward's advanced stats

According to Pro Football Reference, Ward has been only pressured on 21.2% of dropbacks this season compared to 27.8% last season. Currently, the Titans are tied for the least amount of sacks allowed, with only 5 through three games.

Ward's lack of accuracy is concerning because Tennessee's offense has been reluctant to take shots.

Sep 27, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward (1) passes the ball against the New York Giants during the first quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Yeah, I would love to chuck the football downfield and play old-school Raiders football, throwing all over the place, but the league has evolved to take what (the defense gives you)," Saleh continued.

According to PFF, Ward has an average depth of target of 6.4 yards, which ranks fourth lowest of 36 qualified passers.

Saleh admits Titans' offense has no answer for two high safeties

"The trend in defensive football right now is to dare you to run the football with a two-shell (high safeties)," Saleh said. "If you can't, it's going to be a long, long day." Saleh credited the Titans' opponents for playing a two-shell defense with high safeties, forcing them to run because there appears to be no solution.

Tennessee has the fifth fewest rushing yards in the NFL, and it's clear that Ward isn't comfortable taking chances down the field.

"You're implementing a new system, and I think everyone is still trying to learn from one another (between Ward and offensive coordinator Brian Daboll)," Saleh went on. "I wish it was going faster... it's a matter of time before it all clicks."

Tennessee's outlook vs. Baltimore

On Sunday, the Titans face a high-powered Baltimore offense led by future Hall of Famers QB Lamar Jackson and ex-Titan RB Derrick Henry on the road. The Ravens rank top-five in the league in rush yards and points scored.

Tennessee must score, and score a lot, to have a chance against the Ravens. Unfortunately, slow starts have been an issue for the Titans offense; they have only scored one touchdown in the first half this season.

Ward and the Titans have to come out firing on offense to stay competitive against Baltimore, which implies improvement we haven't yet seen from Ward under center.