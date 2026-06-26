How Jeffery Simmons' New Contract Compares Across the NFL in 2026

Unless you've spent the last week living under a rock, you know that Jeffery Simmons recently agreed to a massive contract extension with the Tennessee Titans.

The extension was for three years and $105.8 million and keeps Simmons in Nashville through at least the 2030 season. Everybody was excited to have this deal done, and there's no denying that Simmons is one of the best interior defensive lineman in the league.

He's definitely being PAID like the best defensive lineman in the league, too. The deal makes Simmons the highest-paid defensive tackle in NFL history. Today, let us see how Simmons' deal compares to others across the NFL.

Total Guaranteed

Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons goes through warmups on the first day of mandatory minicamp at Vanderbilt Health Football Center, Tenn., Tuesday, June 16, 2026. | DENNY SIMMONS / THE TENNESSEAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Simmons is receiving $60.2 million fully guaranteed, which is just enough to give him the most guarantees of any DT. Chris Jones previously had the record for the most guaranteed money to a DT with $60 million.

Here are the defensive tackles currently with the most guaranteed money:

1. Jeffery Simmons, $60.2 million

2. Chris Jones, Kansas City Chiefs, $60 million

3. Nnamdi Madubuike, Baltimore Ravens, $53.5 million

4. Milton Williams. New England Patriots, $51 million

5. Quinnen Williams, Dallas Cowboys, $47.8 million

Total Value

Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons (98) celebrates a tackle during the second quarter against the New Orleans Saints at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025. | Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The total value of Simmons' extension is $105.8 million. Of course, total money doesn't matter as much in the NFL, as the guarantees are what really matter. Jones still has the highest total value among all DTs.



Here are the defensive tackles currently with the highest total contract values:

1. Chris Jones, Kansas City Chiefs, $158.7 million

2. Jeffery Simmons, $105.8 million

3. Milton Williams, New England Patriots, $104 million

4. Zach Allen, Denver Broncos, $102 million

5. Nnamdi Madubuike, Baltimore Ravens, $98 million

Per Year

Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons (98) tackles Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt (29) for a safety during the second quarter at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025. | Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Simmons always makes the most annually per all DTs. The star defender will average $35.2 million per year over the life of the deal, which is about $4 million more per year than Chris Jones.

Here are the defensive tackles currently with the highest annual salaries:

1. Jeffery Simmons, $35.2 million

2. Chris Jones, Kansas City Chiefs, $31.7 million

3. Dexter Lawrence, Cincinnati Bengals, $28 million

4. Jordan Davis, Philadelphia Eagles, $26 million

5. Milton Williams, New England Patriots, $26 million

Is Simmons Worth this Deal?

Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons (98) heads out to the field before the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025. | Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

You may balk at the number, but Simmons has earned this deal. Plus, with the way the salary cap goes up every year, Simmons probably won't even be the highest-paid DT for that long. The Titans have been given grief for letting good players walk, and they made sure to not let that happen with Simmons.

Other than Cam Ward, Simmons is the face of this franchise. He's an undisputed leader in the locker room, is very involved in the community, and has stuck with this team through thick and thin. And that's not even mentioning the fact that he's legitimately elite on the field, too. There's no doubt in my mind this was the right move for the Titans to make.