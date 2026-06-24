Jeffery Simmons Says Robert Saleh's "Attack" Defense Will Unleash Him — and the Titans

If you want a window into what Robert Saleh's defense is going to look like in Tennessee, listen to the guy who just got paid to anchor it.

"It's kind of my first year playing in an attack defense," Simmons told Jim Wyatt. "That's my game. I like to play on the other side of the line of scrimmage … I love this type of defense, to be able to be on the other side of the line of scrimmage each and every play. It demands you to make plays. I love this philosophy, and think it will help me make a lot more plays in the backfield, and it will help this team for sure."

That's a strong endorsement from a player who just became the highest-paid defensive tackle in NFL history. And honestly, read between the lines a little. If this is the most freedom Simmons has ever had to attack, that tells you something about the schemes he's been stuck in over the years.

The defenses around him have swung from bad to respectable — never really his fault — and even the better units, mostly during the strong Mike Vrabel years, leaned on sending four and playing back or having to dial up exotic pressure once in a while.

"Violence" is Robert Saleh's Recurring Theme

Jun 16, 2026; Nashville, TN, USA; Tennessee Titans head coach Robert Saleh slaps hands with wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson (4) during day 1 of mini-camp at Vanderbilt Health Football Center. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

This isn't new messaging. From the moment Saleh was introduced, the theme has been consistent.

"The one thing you'll notice is the speed at which we play and the violence in which we do it," Saleh said via Jim Wyatt. He doubled down on the physicality later: "They're going to pop off the tape. You are going to feel like you're on the field with them with the energy, the juice, the speed, the violence. Sitting on your couch, you should be able to feel this football team."

That word — violence — has become Saleh's calling card, and Simmons echoing the "attack" philosophy feels like the foundation being poured in real time.

It's a Different Style on the Back End

Dec 7, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Tennessee Titans linebacker Cedric Gray (33) runs with the ball after recovering a fumble by Cleveland Browns running back Dylan Sampson (not pictured) during the fourth quarter at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images | Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

The shift isn't just about the front four getting after it. Linebacker Cedric Gray broke down how the coverage scheme has changed, telling Paul Kuharsky it's a more reactive system.

"It's definitely a different defense, a different style of defense," Gray said via Kuharsky. "I'm still playing the Will linebacker, so not much is different in that aspect. But it is a different scheme. It's more of a reactive defense. We spot drop, break on things. That's kind of the change up, not as much matching as we were before. Understanding how to get into your drop, being low, getting in and out of breaks, I'm doing that a lot more so that's kind of the things I've been working."

Here's my one reservation. I'd feel a little better if there were a more solidified veteran edge presence here — someone already in the top third of the league at the position. But Mike Borgonzi and the front office addressed the pass rush in a few different ways.

Jermaine Johnson, acquired from the Jets in exchange for T'Vondre Sweat, brings familiarity with Saleh from their time together

John Franklin-Myers, signed to a three-year, $63 million deal, becomes Simmons' new running mate and will push the pocket up the middle. Those two are going to be a force to be reckoned with

Keldric Faulk, the Auburn edge the Titans traded up with Buffalo to grab at No. 31 overall, headlines the youth movement on the edge

There's going to be pressure on the complementary rushers to step up — Johnson to grow into a bigger role, and Faulk to grow up quickly as a rookie. But the interior duo of Simmons and Franklin-Myers gives this thing a real spine.

If Simmons is right — if this scheme truly unleashes him to live in the backfield — the Titans defense could be a lot more fun to watch than it's been in a while.