Titans Prioritize Protecting Cam Ward With Massive Peter Skoronski Extension

Even amidst all of the exciting changes in the Tennessee Titans' new era, including an (arguably) revamped look for team mascot T-Rac, Cam Ward remains the franchise's golden ticket. Robert Saleh bringing in Brian Daboll proved that his defensive focus wouldn't dominate the sidelines, and now, the front office has once again proved their dedication to Ward's long-term success.

Per Ian Rapoport on X, the Titans have signed guard Peter Skoronski to a massive four-year, $100 million extension ahead of this fall. $88 million of that deal comes guaranteed for a guy that can now be considered, as Rapoport puts it, Cam Ward's "bodyguard."

After going No. 11 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft, Skoronski has consistently led the way for a Titans offensive line that has otherwise wavered in and out of efficiency. But now, for the foreseeable future, the team has their primary protector inked and locked down.

Sources: The #Titans and standout G Peter Skoronski have agreed to terms on a huge new extension to make him the highest-paid guard in the NFL.



Skoronski gets a 4-year, $100M deal with $88M guaranteed, as the former No. 11 overall pick, a Cam Ward bodyguard, cashes in. pic.twitter.com/mQGeUr6r1F — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 7, 2026

Peter Skoronski is Cam Ward's Primary Protector

Many Titans fans would have preferred much more to be cut out or replaced from the roster amidst the franchise's current rebuild, but Skoronski was always one of those assets destined to stick around. His extension comes just weeks after Mike Borgonzi expressed a desire to get the deal done. The writing has been on the wall.

Per PFF statistics, Skoronski finished just one place behind the top spot regarding his pass-blocking grade. The leading guard also put up at top 10 overall grade last season as well, among 81 eligible guards. On the page, that makes him one of the best linemen in the league.

His role on the Titans specifically couldn't possibly be more important than it is, either. With the right guard spot in flux and Dan Moore Jr. fighting an uphill battle at left tackle, a reliable presence like Skoronski will be critical for Ward's continued growth under center.

Big news on the offensive line rarely excites fans on the surface, but the Titans faithful should be as thrilled with these deal as any other development this offseason.

Titans Fans Should be Thrilled With Skoroski... for Ward's Sake

Not that Titans fans have to hear this potentially frustrating sentiment again, but Nashville won't be rebuilt in a day. Coach Saleh's takeover will likely take at least one season to be fully realized.

Until then, it's about making the obvious decisions and taking wins where you can get them. Cutting this sizable contract for Skoronski, above all else, reflects well on a front office that has been criticized in recent years for their finances.

It seems that the days of paying out massive funds to unsure veteran wide receivers are over. Skoronski's extension was always a no-brainer, and it's a true sign of progress to see the team go ahead and make it happen.