How Rookie Nick Singleton Could Get a Shot at RB1 if the Titans Trade Tony Pollard

As of this morning, we have a reported price tag for Tony Pollard. The Tennessee Titans could potentially be convinced to move the rising veteran RB for a fourth-round pick. That may have seemed high for Pollard prior to this season, but his fiery stretch as of late makes sense of it.

Where would that move leave Tennessee's backfield? Well, with Tyjae Spears consistently missing practices, and struggling mightily when he does touch the field, the mutli-year Titan no longer looks like a viable option for replacement.

I pitched Tennessee taking a first-round back with the later pick they acquired in the Jeffery Simmons trade. But until we reach that reset point in 2027, the rookie RB sitting on Tennessee's bench right now has a rightful claim to the opportunity.

If Pollard is moved, Nick Singleton should get his shot.

Titans should see what they have in Singleton

Singleton has just seven carries for 12 yards this year. He's appeared in only two contests, most recently notching four carries for 10 yards in the Titans' Week 4 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

Even more recently, Robert Saleh said outright that veteran back Michael Carter has greater three-down value than Singleton right now, and has been given complimentary minutes as a result. That outlook is bleak for the rookie, but a Pollard trade changes things.

Moving your current RB1 essentially hits the big red button on the backfield. Of the three guys that are fighting for two or three leftover carries a game right now, who gives your team the most if they're shoved into a leading role?

Nov 1, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Tennessee Titans running back Tony Pollard (20) celebrates with running back Michael Carter (35) after scoring a touchdown in the first quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Spears might be the answer on paper, and Carter could be deemed safer than Singleton. But Tennessee has yet to see what they have in the rookie. If they sign or draft someone over him next offseason, Singleton may have missed his window.

Pollard being traded would open a window for Singleton

Pollard being moved would open that window, and I can't imagine the Titans don't at least give Singleton a shot to jump through it. After all, why use a fifth-round pick on the guy if you're not going to give him an extended chance to prove his worth?

Seven carries through eight games is hardly enough to judge a player. After all, Singleton didn't just trot to setting Penn State's school record for career rushing touchdowns, total career touchdowns, and career all-purpose yards.

There's more to the rookie than meets the eye. Before the Titans bury him with the likes of Kalel Mullings and Julius Chestnut (the latter, to his credit, has made an impact on special teams), he should be given enough touches to see exactly what's on the table.

The deadline is just four days away now, so Titans fans won't have to wonder about the backfield scenario for long either way.