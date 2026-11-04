Making the Case for Titans Taking a First-Round RB in 2027: The Perfect Tony Pollard Succession Plan

The Tennessee Titans have a slow-rising problem that must be addressed in the backfield. For the time being, it's looking less and less likely that veteran RB Tony Pollard will be traded. He seemed like a surefire candidate entering the year, but Pollard's dominant play as of late demands otherwise.

That, and his usual second-hand-man, in Tyjae Spears, has been a non-factor this season. In six games this year, Spears has just 18 carries for 66 yards. He's added 15 receptions for 75 yards, two fumbles, and no scores.

Spears has consistently missed practices, most recently with a knee issue, and has fallen almost entirely out of the rotation even when he's active. Between Spears and rookie back Nick Singleton, the backfield looked like the least of Tennessee's futuristic worries prior to this season.

Now, as far as 2027 is concerned, it may be one of their biggest. Even if Tennessee doesn't trade Pollard by the deadline this year, the 29-year old is in the final year of his contract. Odds are slim that Tennessee would sign him to a multi-year deal entering his 30s.

So, what is the best plan of action here? I'd argue that it isn't to wait on Spears, but to take the punch in the gut and draft another back next year.

Tennessee Titans running backs Tony Pollard (20) and Tyjae Spears (2) run through drills during training camp at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2024. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Why Titans should draft another RB next season

No, this wouldn't mean Tennessee admits defeat with the Singleton pick. After all, the Penn State alumnus was a fifth-round pick and should've been seen as a project to begin with.

But take one look at the free agent slate for next season and tell me Tennessee has a better option. You're looking at a series of veteran backs beyond their primes; Alvin Kamara (31), Aaron Jones (31), and, of course, Pollard highlight the market. From there, it's mostly multi-year backups more likely to stay put than anything else.

Unless Spears takes a sudden fourth-year leap in the middle of his worst season yet as a Titan, it's time to look forward and take another swing. If Tennessee manages to draft a Jeffery Simmons replacement for the defense with their higher first-round pick, I've got an idea for the later selection.

Enter: Florida RB Jadan Baugh.

Jaden Baugh is worth a first-round selection for Tennessee

I spent all offseason harping on Tennessee to take Jeremiyah Love out of Notre Dame. Everyone is thrilled with Carnell Tate at the WR spot, including me, but the sensibility of going high on a long-term back remains clear.

NFLDraftBuzz.com predicts Baugh to land as a late first-round pick, slotting in as the favored RB1 in a draft class loaded with playmaking talent. Through eight games with the Gators this season, the junior has gone for 801 yards on 152 carries, scoring 13 touchdowns in the process.

Baugh hasn't fumbled the ball once this season. In fact, in three years with Florida, Baugh has only fumbled one time. The big-body back moves extremely well and maintains balance through contact; he's drawing early comparisons to Le'Veon Bell for a reason.

If the argument for keeping Pollard around past the deadline this season is that he's essential to Cam Ward's development, that same ideal should extend to investing in a long-term back to grow alongside Ward. To that end, Baugh is a dream pickup.

Of course, this all depends on whether or not he'd be available when the Titans' late-first (via the Chicago Bears) came to pass. But it seems like this will be a possibility come draft night, at least. If that's the case, I'd love to see Tennessee fully commit to a young backfield and take this stud.

What the move would mean for Nick Singleton

If you're scratching your head wondering what a move like this would mean for Singleton... don't!

Aug 29, 2026; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans running back Nicholas Singleton (32) runs against the Chicago Bears during the first quarter at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I'm as interested in the potential of Singleton as anyone else, but again, a fifth-round pick isn't drafted to be a plug-n-play starter in case something goes wrong. This is firmly a "wait and see" scenario for Tennessee, evidenced by veteran back Michael Carter getting midseason looks over the rookie.

If anything, some young competition would be good for the former Nittany Lion. Draft Baugh, give Singleton the offseason to develop and sharpen iron, keep one of Spears and Carter around as the resident veteran, and roll into the 2027 campaign with a refreshed ground game.

It's a future-facing approach that I think best suits the Titans' rebuild around Ward under center. Given a little luck on draft night, it's something that could realistically come to pass.