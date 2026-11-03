Titans' Snap Count Winners and Losers: Tony Pollard Dominates, Backfield Reserves Unseen in Week 8

On Sunday, the Tennessee Titans lost to the Bengals in a 43-36 overtime shootout in Cincinnati. Following the loss, the Titans fall to a 1-7 record. For the second straight week, Tennessee has fallen despite possessing a two-score lead in the first quarter.

While another close loss hurts, there have been positives for the Titans that were unforeseen in the beginning of the season. It marked the Titans' highest-scoring game in five years.

Let's take a look at the winners and losers for the Titans' hotly contested matchup with Cincinnati.

Winner: Tony Pollard

Over the past two weeks, RB Tony Pollard has seen an uptick in snaps and delivered with monster performances. Against Cincinnati, Pollard rushed for 117 yards on 21 carries for two touchdowns.

In the first quarter, Pollard ripped a 41-yard rush where he broke through numerous Bengals defenders to score his first touchdown of the game. Through the first six weeks of the season, Pollard was averaging 31 snaps per game, according to Fantasy Pros.

Against the Bengals, he recorded a season-high 63 snaps. After playing 47 snaps the week prior against Cleveland, where he scored three touchdowns, he recorded more than 150 yards from scrimmage.

Nov 1, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Tennessee Titans running back Tony Pollard (20) dives for a touchdown in the third quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Prior to playing the Browns, Pollard only had one touchdown all season. Now, his total is up to six with more playing time. With the NFL trade deadline nearing on November 10, Pollard's breakout performances may lead the Titans to deal him to a contender.

Winner: Alontae Taylor

After another poor performance against the Houston Texans, head coach Robert Saleh decided to bench CB Alontae Taylor against the Browns. However, Taylor redeemed himself with his best performance of the season against Cincinnati.

Ahead of the game, Saleh announced Taylor would be moved from an outside back to nickel corner, specializing in the slot.

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'marr Chase (1) makes a catch ahead of Tennessee Titans cornerback Alontae Taylor (24) in overtime of the NFL Week 8 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Tennessee Titans at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026. The Bengals played to a 43-36 overtime win against the Titans. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

In his new role Taylor played 51 snaps against the Bengals, and he was everywhere on the field for Tennessee. He recorded five tackles, two quarterback pressures, a tackle for loss and a forced fumble.

Taylor stepped up for the Titans' secondary, with CB Marcus Harris exiting the contest with an ankle injury.

Tennessee had high hopes for the former second-round pick, inking him to one of their most expensive contracts of the offseason with a three-year deal worth up to $58 million. Taylor may have found a good fit in a new position for the Titans moving forward.

Winner: Chimere Dike

There was real concern for the Titans' passing game heading into Cincinnati after the team announced rookie WR Carnell Tate would be out with a shoulder injury, but WR Chimere Dike stepped up with a breakout performance.

After only playing 13 snaps the week prior, Dike made the most of his 63 snaps against the Bengals. The second-year pro caught five passes for 71 yards and a touchdown, including the Titans' longest reception of 28 yards.

Nov 1, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Tennessee Titans wide receiver Chimere Dike (17) scores a touchdown in the second half against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This season Dike has primarily served as a kick returner with limited offensive reps. In the previous two games, Dike had zero catches on a lone target.

Against the Bengals, Dike surpassed his season total of 53 receiving yards with an elevated role in Tate's absence. It was his first 70-plus receiving performance since Week 8 against the Colts last season.

Losers: Tyjae Spears and Nick Singleton

For the second straight week RB Tyjae Spears and rookie RB Nick Singleton were healthy scratches. The pairing entered the season as the Titans' second- and third-string running backs, but they have completely fallen out of the rotation.

Nov 1, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Tennessee Titans running back Tony Pollard (20) celebrates with running back Michael Carter (35) after scoring a touchdown in the first quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Pollard consumed 63 of 78 snaps of the Titans' backfield. The other backfield snaps went to RB Michael Carter and RB Julius Chestnut with 13 and two snaps, respectively. Carter and Chestnut only served as blocking backs; neither back received any touches.

Spears has zero touchdowns, 23 touches and 141 yards from scrimmage this season. Singleton has four carries for 12 yards and zero touchdowns, and he hasn't seen any offensive snaps since Week 4 against the Ravens.

It may take Pollard getting traded before Spears and Singleton return to action.