Titans' Offseason Praised as One of NFL's Best- And it's Easy to See Why

The Tennessee Titans had plenty of items on the to-do list after the 2025 season. That's to be expected after a three-win season, but general manager Mike Borgonzi did a fine job of patching holes.

It starts with head coach Robert Saleh. Saleh was brought in after Brian Callahan's disastrous two-year tenure, and the vibes are already much different. There seems to be a belief and optimism in the building that hasn't been around in years.

When you look at the roster, it's hard not to see the improvements. On offense, Wan'Dale Robinson, Daniel Bellinger, and Carnell Tate were added, while Keldric Faulk, John Franklin-Myers, Cor'Dale Flott, and Alontae Taylor represent the biggest defensive additions.

After this change in leadership and infusion of talent, people around the league are starting to take notice of the Titans. Josh Edwards of CBS Sports recently identified the 10 best offseasons, and the Titans were included in that list.

Titans Included on Best Offseason List

Tennessee Titans first round draft pick Carnell Tate, right, fields questions from the media with Mike Borgonzi, general manager, at Vanderbilt Health Football Center Friday, April 24, 2026. | DENNY SIMMONS / THE TENNESSEAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Edwards listed the Titans as having the fifth-best offseason of any team.

"Tennessee entered the offseason with a treasure chest of financial resources as well as an entrenched starting quarterback," Edwards said. "The Titans were active, particularly on the defensive side of the ball. Defensive lineman John Franklin-Myers, cornerbacks Alontae Taylor and Cordale Flott, and defensive tackle Solomon Thomas were all added during the spring. The team had a strong draft class headlined by Ohio State wide receiver Carnell Tate, Auburn edge rusher Keldric Faulk, and Texas linebacker Anthony Hill Jr."

It's certainly easy to see why Edwards would list the Titans here. Tate and Robinson are new starters on offense, while Franklin-Myers, Flott, Taylor, and possibly Hill and Faulk, will all be new starters on defense.

It should make Titans fans feel even better that the Titans have the highest-rated offseason among AFC South teams. The Houston Texans are the only other AFC South team in the top 10, landing at No. 9.

How Much Better will the Titans Be?

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Wan'dale Robinson (4) catches a ball during mandatory minicamp at Vanderbilt Health Football Center in Nashville, Tenn., Wednesday, June 17, 2026. | ANDREW NELLES / THE TENNESSEAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Titans only won three games in 2025, so it's not going to be hard to be better than that in 2026. Just based on the schedule alone, the Titans should have no problem exceeding three wins. I've talked about it before, but the Titans don't exactly have the toughest schedule in the league.

I recently explained what would have to happen for the Titans to win the AFC South. I don't think it's that hard to imagine, and I do think winning the division is probably the ceiling for this year. There's no denying, though, that this team is finally headed in the right direction once again.

Instead of looking at wins and losses, the main story will be development. Will Cam Ward turn into an elite, franchise passer? How much better will the defense be under Saleh? Will Tate and Robinson be an elite receiver duo? How will the rookies look? The 2026 season will be all about progress.