LB Cedric Gray Confirmed Out for Week 1: What it Means for Titans vs. Jets

The Tennessee Titans were set to enter this season with an unusually clean injury report at the start of this week. That outlook was a breath of fresh air for Titans fans who watched countless key playmakers miss time last season with untimely injury after untimely injury.

Unfortunately, Tennessee couldn't fully capitlalize on their newfound luck. Starting LB and rising defensive star Cedric Gray reportedly entered concussion protocol after a UTV accident on Monday. Now, after his status was questionable all week, Gray is officially out for Sunday's Week 1 matchup.

When the New York Jets arrive to take on the Titans, Robert Saleh will be without one of his go-to ball-stoppers. Not an ideal start for the debut of Tennessee's long-awaited new era.

Titans will have to begin new era without Cedric Gray

Gray is one of the few pieces from Tennessee's previous coaching regime that was crucial to carry over. Entering his third year as a Titan coming off a massive, 164-tackle season (with a sack to boot), Gray's presence will be tantamount to Tennessee's success moving forward.

The Titans will suffer without him in Week 1 to some extent, no doubt, and fans are glad that their guy is okay. As for where the Titans plan to go from here, some combination of rookie help and a game-day elevation for practice squad LB Mohamoud Diabate will have to do the trick.

Aug 17, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Cleveland Browns linebacker Mohamoud Diabate (43) against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

It's a matter of patchworking Gray's absence, but things could be worse for the Titans. Given rookie EDGE Keldric Faulk returning to practice after a brief right shoulder injury, Gray is the only Titan set to miss time.

The same can't be said for a battered New York roster.

New York's injury bug is worse than Tennessee's

On the Jets' end, rookie CB D'Angelo Ponds and KR Kene Nwangwu are both doubtful, while EDGE Joseph Ossai and WR Tim Patrick are both out. New York should be expected to fill the gaps as best they can.

However, Tennessee is lucky to only have to worry about plugging a hole at the LB spot - a spot that may be one of their deepest on the squad. James Williams senior and standout rookie Anthony Hill Jr. are sure to see a leap in minutes.

The aforementioned Diabate is more than likely a clean-up man to spell the starters. Gray being out is an unfortunate blow for Saleh's defense, but between the Jets' own injury issues and the backup plan already in place, the Titans should be able to power through this on their way to a hopeful win.