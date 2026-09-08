Cedric Gray's Concussion May Force Titans to Turn to Rookie LB in Week 1

The Tennessee Titans' first opener under Robert Saleh is just six days away now. With Sunday looming large, all eyes are on the team this week as they prepare for what is widely expected to be the first real show of improvement since Brian Callahan was hired. That was in 2024.

Emerging from what has otherwise been a quiet stretch for the Titans is an unfortunate break of news regarding veteran linebacker Cedric Gray. Over the weekend, Gray was reportedly involved in a UTV accident, suffering a concussion and minor injuries.

That placed Gray in concussion protocol ahead of Tennessee's matchup with the Jets this coming weekend. His status for the contest has been cast into doubt, meaning Saleh's defense will likely be without one of its cornerstones right from the start.

Aug 23, 2026; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans linebacker Cedric Gray (33) breaks up the pass thrown to Seattle Seahawks tight end Elijah Arroyo (18) during the first half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tennessee released a statement regarding Gray's injury, adding: "We look forward to Cedric returning to the field soon and in full health when he clears the NFL’s concussion protocol.”

In the case that Gray does miss the opener as expected, Tennessee will be forced to rely on a rookie to help carry the weight left behind. That first-year LB is Anthony Hill Jr.

Anthony Hill Jr. may be thrust into the spotlight in Week 1

We've already been calling for extended minutes for Hill and fellow LB James Williams. However, after Hill's breakout camp and preseason, including a live-game interception against the Seattle Seahawks, he may well be the favorite to step in. It being his first NFL games makes little difference given the circumstance.

Gray's 164 total tackles and one sack from last season will be impossible to replace. Assuming he'd be likely to return in Week 2, though, this is more about effectively patching a hole for the time being.

It's also an opportunity for Hill to build on his preseason momentum and make an early case for a serious regular-season role. Taken in the second round of this past draft by Tennessee, it was clear that the Titans' new staff had a productive plan for the rookie from the jump.

That plan probably didn't include fast-tracking to this degree, but could you ask for a better scenario than a home game against the New York Jets? It's a favorable opener for the Titans to begin with, and a much better reality for a rookie than, say, vs. the Philadelphia Eagles the following week.

Hill has shown elite flashes all summer. If Gray ends up being relegated to the sidelines, the rising rookie could play a crucial role in his introduction to the league.