4 Days Until Week 1: 4 Major Reasons the Titans Will Win Home Opener vs. Jets

Week 1 for the Tennessee Titans is somehow just four days away, and the NFL season opens tonight in a Super Bowl LIX rematch between the New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks. A wild offseason has fully flown by and opened the door for regular season football.

The Titans are gearing up to try and go 1-0 for the first time since 2020. Ryan Tannehill was the QB the last time Tennessee won in Week 1. It's been rough sledding for a long while now in Nashville.

It'll be the similarly dour New York Jets standing in Tennessee's way to do so. Yet, in honor of the four-day gap from now until that opener, we've gathered four major reasons that the Titans should be favored to break their recent losing streak and take home a game-one victory.

History is on Robert Saleh's side

The first of which has to do with a more positive bit of history. Only six head coaches in the history of the NFL, now including Robert Saleh, have made a team debut against their squad.

Tennessee Titans coach Robert Saleh addresses the media after team practice Vanderbilt Health Football Center Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The previous five, most recently Pete Carroll in 2025, all came home with a win. This metric stretches all the way back to 1947 - the past speaks for itself, and it benefits the Titans' outlook.

This likely boils down to head coaches on their second go-around having more experience than the guys who were brought in after they departed their previous gig. Saleh's run with the Jets left a lot to be desired, but that's still nearly four seasons of time he spent in the role.

Aaron Glenn is entering just his second in New York. That's a notable edge that Saleh will have on the sideline come Sunday.

The Titans' home-field advantage

Sometimes, some plain old home cooking can get the job done. Entering a season with a different staff entirely, new uniforms, and a franchise passer emerging under center, this is easily the most exciting start for Titans fans in the last few years.

How the crowd looks after Week 1 will have something to do with the outcome therein, but for the final season-opener at Nissan Stadium as it currently stands, you can bet that the Tennessee faithful will show out.

Robert Saleh and his roster can lead on a loud crowd to make some noise early against the Jets. If Tennessee can maintain some momentum throughout, the upside of playing in Nashville will become clear.

Geno Smith is a turnover machine

Let's move to a more individual basis. Last season with the Las Vegas Raiders, Geno Smith threw a league-high 17 interceptions. Smith finished third in interceptions the previous season for the Seattle Seahawks, with 15 picks thrown.

Oct 12, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) is sacked by Tennessee Titans linebacker Dre'Mont Jones (45) during the second half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The veteran passer can pick defenses apart with his ability to explode now and again. All the same, he's proven to be prone to turnovers and can be relied on to test his luck through the air too often.

Tennessee's secondary may be a question mark heading into the year, but if any opposing QB will deliver them an opportunity to force a turnover this season, it's Smith. The Titans should also benefit from New York's underdeveloped receiving core, save for Garrett Wilson.

Wan'Dale Robinson's breakout potential

Finally, we come to expected WR1 Wan'dale Robinson's breakout potential in a Brian Daboll offense. Coming off his first 1,000-yard campaign under Daboll with the New York Giants, the rising Robinson is entering an expanded role with Tennessee under the same offensive mind.

There's no reason to think that such a beneficial scenario won't yield further improvement right out of the gate. Some of Robinson's potential will depend on how much Cam Ward is able to grow alongside him, but the Titans' ceiling as a whole depends on Ward. Everyone is counting on him to some extent.

Robinson was essentially Ward's security blanket all throughout camp. With a heavy share of targets against a Jets secondary that made history by not coming down with a single interception last season, a huge outing from Robinson could help Tennessee pull away on Sunday.